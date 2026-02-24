RODERICK D. HUBBLE SELECTED FOR THE CROWN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Roderick Hubble at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Roderick D. Hubble for the Crown of Excellence Award 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor reserved for the most distinguished leaders worldwide. The Crown of Excellence Award honors individuals whose careers reflect extraordinary achievement, visionary leadership, and a lasting global impact within their profession. This prestigious award celebrates not only professional mastery, but also integrity, influence, and a legacy of excellence that elevates industries and inspires future generations. Recipients of the Crown of Excellence Award exemplify the pinnacle of success and are recognized for setting the gold standard in their field. will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience, Mr. Hubble is a master-certified sales and leasing specialist at Performance Lexus in the Kings Automall in Cincinnati. He specializes in guiding clients through the purchase of new and pre-owned vehicles, consistently delivering an exceptional customer experience rooted in trust, transparency, and value. Committed to excellence, Mr. Hubble continually invests in developing his skills and expanding his expertise to remain at the forefront of the automotive sales industry.As he continues to evolve professionally, Mr. Hubble envisions transitioning into sales education. His long-term goal is to establish a school dedicated to training aspiring sales professionals in effective retail strategies and customer relationship techniques, particularly addressing the decline of interpersonal connections in today’s digital-driven marketplace. He also plans to collaborate with local dealerships to help create meaningful employment opportunities for college graduates.Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Hubble has earned numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally for his achievements. He was named Salesman of the Year three consecutive years and was ranked the Highest Consumer-Rated Salesperson in Ohio by DealerRater. Additionally, he has earned countless five-star customer satisfaction ratings. In 2022, Marquis Who’s Who selected Mr. Hubble for Excellence in Automotive Sales, followed by the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. He was featured on the cover of Millennium Magazine in 2024 and received the Top Master Sales Consultant of the Year award last year. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, he was awarded IAOTP’s Top Master Sales Consultant of the Decade. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in New York City for his newest honor, the Crown of Excellence Award.In addition to his success in automotive sales, Mr. Hubble has served as Director of Business Development at Omega 7 Productions in Cincinnati since 2005. In this role, he supports clients by delivering top-quality music production services and strategic business development initiatives.A strong advocate for giving back, Mr. Hubble is deeply committed to philanthropy. He regularly donates to his church and supports local charities that provide disaster relief and assistance within his community.Looking back, Mr. Hubble attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/roderick-hubble-78794167/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.