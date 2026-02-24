Wilderness Island Tours offers small-group Icy Strait Hoonah excursions focused on wildlife viewing, cultural insight, and efficient port-day travel logistics.

Our goal is to give guests meaningful time to experience Hoonah through local knowledge, smaller groups, and flexible touring that fits real cruise schedules.”” — Owner

HOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Better than the big bus” is becoming a defining travel preference for Alaska cruise passengers: smaller vehicles, fewer people, and more time to actually see and learn what’s outside the window. Wilderness Island Tours, LLC , a locally owned tour operator in Hoonah, Alaska, is highlighting how that preference is reshaping what many visitors expect when they search for an Icy Strait Hoonah AK Group Tour—especially during time-limited port calls at Icy Strait.Travelers searching for an Icy Strait Hoonah, AK Group Tour can view tour details and request information at https://wildernessislandtours.com/ The announcement comes as destinations and cruise schedules respond to congestion. KTOO Public Media reported that Juneau negotiated a 2026 agreement to cap the number of daily cruise passengers disembarking in the city. In parallel, Condé Nast Traveler has reported that many cruise lines are already at “80% plus capacity” for the 2026 Alaska season, with demand rising for “smaller ships” and “more intimate experiences.” As visitor volume grows, tour transportation has become a practical differentiator rather than a footnote.Wilderness Island Tours operates 2 to 3-hour driving excursions around Chichagof Island, Alaska, while cruise ships are in port at Icy Strait. Tours are conducted in passenger vans rather than large buses, and the company says the small-vehicle format helps reduce time spent waiting on group logistics and increases opportunities for photo stops and guide-led interpretation.According to the company, guests may see wildlife such as brown bears, eagles, deer, otters, mink, salmon, and other species in their natural habitat, depending on conditions and timing. Wilderness Island Tours also notes that it cannot guarantee bear sightings because it does not control animal behavior.What the company describes as “better than the big bus” can be summarized in four practical outcomes:- Easier viewing and photography in a smaller vehicle setting- More time for guided cultural and natural-history narration- Flexibility to pause for scenery and wildlife when safe and appropriate- A calmer experience for multi-generational groups and travelers who prefer minimal walkingThe company identifies itself as Alaska Native (Tlingit) owned and says its guides are lifelong residents of Hoonah. Tours may include cultural storytelling about the Tlingit people and rural Southeast Alaska, and—when timing and season allow—wild berry picking. Wilderness Island Tours also states that it operates under a special-use permit in the Tongass National Forest.Wilderness Island Tours says its vans are ready 30 minutes before departure, with pickup at the Icy Strait Excursion Hub and drop-off at Icy Strait’s Front Gate at the conclusion of the tour. The company states it requires a minimum of 24 hours’ advance notice, though walk-ins may be accepted if seats are available. In its FAQs, the company states that transportation back to the cruise ships is included and that guests with children under 3 must bring a car seat per Alaska state law.About Wilderness Island Tours, LLCWilderness Island Tours, LLC is a locally owned tour operator based in Hoonah, Alaska, serving the Icy Strait area and Chichagof Island with 2-3-hour driving excursions during the April–October cruise season. The company describes itself as Alaska Native (Tlingit) owned and guided by lifelong Hoonah residents. Tours are conducted in passenger vans, with a focus on wildlife viewing, cultural storytelling, and reliable port-day logistics. Wilderness Island Tours, LLC is an equal opportunity service provider and operates under a special-use permit in the Tongass National Forest.

