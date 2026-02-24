Scalise Highlights State of the Union Guests Directly Benefitting from GOP Policies

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) to highlight President Trump’s record of lowering costs for hardworking Americans and securing the border. Leader Scalise also showcased two Louisianians directly benefiting from Republicans’ America First agenda.

On President Trump slashing costs:

“We're going to be celebrating a lot of other great things tonight as President Trump talks about the 250th birthday of America: How we got here, what we've done so well, what we still need to do to keep making this a more perfect union. And look, the state of the union is getting stronger, but make no mistake, when President Trump took office, this economy was on its knees after years of Democrat control, bringing record inflation, record interest rates. You saw energy prices through the roof, more than $5 a gallon in most places. Today, families are paying, in most states, about $2.50 a gallon. That's half of what they were paying. And for a working family, just lower gas prices alone from President Trump's policies means about $600 more in the pockets of hardworking families. It doesn't mean that we're finished. There's a lot more work to do. But I think what you're going to hear tonight from President Trump is a reminder of how great this country is, what that greatness has done to improve the lives of people, and what work we still have to do to continue getting this country back on track.”

On Republicans securing the border:

“We had a wide-open, porous border with millions of people coming across. Every single month, you would see record numbers coming in. And there were violent criminals coming into our country. Drug cartels... they were running our Southern border and bringing bad people and poisonous drugs into our country every single day. And Donald Trump ran for President, saying, ‘I'm going to do something about it.’ And he worked with this Republican Congress to fix that mess… Sadly, Democrats have voted no on just about every major policy that has fixed the mess that they made. And that's okay, because we're going to do the job anyway.”

On Louisianians who have directly benefited from President Trump’s policies:

“Some of those people that are benefiting from those policies are going to be in the balcony tonight… I'm going to highlight two of them right here with me. Two of my guests that I'm very proud of. We've got Heath Sykes, who's a server, one of the best restaurants in New Orleans. We're known for our food. We love our food. Drago's restaurant is where they invented the charbroiled oysters. He gets to serve charbroiled oysters every day and so many other great meals from a true American dream success story. The Cvitanovich family is a second-generation family that fled communism to come seek the American dream, and they now have it in the Drago's restaurants. And he serves there and no longer has to pay tax on tips. And he gets to celebrate what that means for having more money in his pocket, being able to do more for his family.

“Then the other guest I have is Anthony Buttone, who's a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson Parish, where I live. Thank you for your service. We all celebrate our men and women in law enforcement. But so often our men and women in law enforcement are working extra hours to make ends meet to provide for their families. And when they work overtime, a lot of times they were paying so much more in overtime, it didn't make it worthwhile. And we said, working with President Trump, why should people have to pay taxes on overtime? And now, because of that, Deputy Buttone is going to be able to have more money in his pocket to provide for his family. And by the way, his family is growing. He is now a girl dad like me. He's got a one-year-old daughter, and he's going to have more money in his pocket to provide for his daughter. And families all across the country are benefiting from what we did. Republicans are working with President Trump to make life more affordable for working families in America.”

