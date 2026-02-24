Scalise Highlights Trump’s Economic Success Ahead of State of the Union

On President Trump rebuilding the economy after four years of Biden’s failures:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined CBS Mornings to highlight President Trump’s work to rebuild the economy after Bidenflation, secure fair and reciprocal trade with our allies, and advance a peace-through-strength strategy to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“[Tonight's State of the Union address is] going to be a real sharp focus on exactly what the President has been doing, working with Congress, to make life more affordable for working families. And that work also has to remind people just where they started during the Biden years. Because I think people forget real easily, inflation was in double digits. You saw inflation well, well higher than it is today during the Biden years. You saw interest rates much higher during the Biden years. You saw gas prices... just gas prices alone mean about $600 more in the pockets of working families.

“That's one of the things you'll hear the President talking about is that, yes, we had a lot of mess to mop up during those four years of high cost, and they're coming down in the right direction, but they're not where we want them to be. And we're going to keep working to bring more job creation, to bring more wage growth. Remember, during the four years of Joe Biden, average working families lost $3,000 of wages. They've made up about 1,200 of that in the first year of Donald Trump.

“I think you're going to see both tonight, where we started, where we are, and where we need to go... You've got to remind people where we got to, how in the last year, we've done a lot with a very small majority working with this President, to start getting things back on track. But the work's not done.”

On achieving fair trade and historic investments:

“One of the things President Trump used tariffs to do is to leverage those tariffs to get fair trade. I think everybody wants free trade, but they know not all countries treat us fairly, including European friends, Asian friends, that were not allowing us to sell our products into their countries. That's finally starting to change… It's already yielding some dividends for the American worker. And by the way, we're seeing trillions of dollars of investment in America. People building manufacturing plants. Those are jobs for Americans that are coming to our country because of President Trump's work.”

On President Trump preventing a nuclear Iran:

“President Trump has made it clear we cannot have a nuclear-armed Iran. It's not just bad for America. They want to destroy America, and they say just that. They want to destroy other parts of the world. The Middle East is very appreciative of what President Trump has done.

“Well, the President is going to lay more of that out, but they want to continue rebuilding their nuclear program. They're not done. They built it up over a long period of time. They're not done trying to create a nuclear weapon. You got to look at the threats that are going on in Iran and how they fund terrorist proxies around the world: Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, all killing Americans. They're still killing American troops around the world, not just allies like Israel. They kill Americans, too.”

