Daypass.com Raises $2M to Reinvent Luxury Hotel Access — Plans Expansion to 26 Countries in 2026

The fast-growing platform is turning five-star hotels into bookable experiences by the day — and investors are betting big on the future of flexible hospitality

HOSUTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico City, February 22, 2026. What if you could enjoy a five-star resort without booking a room? That’s the question daypass.com is answering — and investors just backed the vision with a $2 million funding round to accelerate its global expansion.The Mexican-born online travel agency (OTA), already the leading platform in Latin America and Spain for booking hotel day passes, beach clubs, spa access, and one-day premium experiences, is scaling fast. With fresh capital secured, daypass.com plans to expand into 26 countries throughout 2026, targeting high-demand markets across Europe, Latin America, the United States, and major global tourism hubs.A New Category in HospitalityDaypass.com isn’t just growing — it’s building a new category.“Investor interest confirms what we’ve believed from day one: there is a massive opportunity to transform the way people experience hotels,” said Rafael Gómez, CEO and co-founder of daypass.com. “We’re helping hotels unlock new revenue streams while giving users flexible access to premium experiences. This isn’t just an OTA — it’s the future of hospitality consumption.”The company is pioneering what it calls flexible access to high-end hospitality — allowing travelers and locals to book pools, spas, beach clubs, and resort amenities without staying overnight. In an era defined by flexibility and experience-driven spending, the model is gaining rapid traction.Explosive Early GrowthIn just six months since launch, daypass.com has:Integrated 600+ hotels, resorts, and beach clubsExpanded across Mexico, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and SpainSold more than 10,000 day passesSurpassed $1 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)Major hospitality brands including Iberostar and Princess Hotels are already partnering with the platform, alongside independent resorts and premium operators.The investment round was led by a private equity group specializing in experiences, hospitality, tourism, and entertainment. According to investors, daypass.com demonstrated exceptional traction within its first five months of operation — reaching 10,000 passes sold at record speed and confirming strong regional demand for flexible luxury access.Scaling a Global VisionThe founding team — Rafael Gómez, Javier del Hierro, Raúl Yáñez, and Raúl Hita — brings deep expertise in technology, ticketing, marketplaces, marketing, and business scaling. That experience has been key to the platform’s rapid growth and operational execution.The newly raised funds will be used to:Accelerate international expansion into 26 countriesStrengthen the global teamEnhance the technology platformExpand strategic agreements with international hotel chainsConsolidate leadership in the one-day hospitality marketplaceDaypass.com aims to become the global reference point for bookable, flexible hotel experiences — bridging the gap between local lifestyle consumption and premium tourism.Why It Matters NowTravel is changing. Consumers increasingly prioritize flexibility, short-form experiences, and spontaneous bookings. Meanwhile, hotels are seeking new ways to optimize underutilized inventory and diversify revenue streams.Daypass.com sits at the intersection of both trends.By transforming hotels into experience marketplaces, the company is unlocking a new layer of value in the hospitality ecosystem — one that benefits hotels, travelers, and cities alike.About Daypass.comDaypass.com is the leading platform in Latin America and Spain connecting travelers and locals with one-day premium hospitality experiences. Through its website, users can book access to hotels, beach clubs, spas, and curated activities — without staying overnight.With more than 600 active partnerships across 50 destinations, daypass.com is redefining how people access luxury, promoting local tourism, and driving digital innovation in the global travel industry.

