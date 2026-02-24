Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. to Lie in State at South Carolina Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. – At the request of the Jackson family, and numerous members of the South Carolina General Assembly, the body of the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. will lie in state in the South Carolina Statehouse on Monday, March 2, 2026. A copy of the family’s letter requesting this honor can be found here.
Governor Henry McMaster has directed that the flags atop the Statehouse be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset that same day to honor the legacy and memory of Reverend Jackson.
The South Carolina Department of Administration is currently coordinating arrangements with representatives of the Jackson family. Details will follow in the days ahead.
