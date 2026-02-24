Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 23, 2026, include the following:

Tuesday, February 24 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will join Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris, NASCAR representatives, and state and local leaders in an event recognizing Darlington Raceway’s spring NASCAR triple-header weekend, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: February 17, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 17, 2026, included:

Tuesday, February 17

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Wednesday, February 18

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s Winter Meetings, Washington, D.C.

7:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a dinner meeting with fellow governors and spouses.

Thursday, February 19

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s Winter Meetings, Washington, D.C.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Council of Governors 32nd Plenary Meeting, The Grand Hyatt, Lafayette Park/Farragut Square Ballrooms, 1000 H Street, Washington, D.C.

12:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

1:15 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

3:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

6:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

7:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.

Friday, February 20

Gov. McMaster attended the National Governors Association and Republican Governors Association’s Winter Meetings, Washington, D.C.

6:45 AM: Meeting with fellow governors.

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governors Business Session with President Donald J. Trump, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Governors-only Business Lunch organized by the National Governors Association.

1:30 PM: National Governors Association event.

3:40 PM: Call with Congressman Jonathan Jackson (IL-1).

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Roundtable Meeting with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended a reception at the Residence of the British Ambassador Sir Christian Turner KCMG, 3100 Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, Washington, D.C.

7:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.