15th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition Now Open at Delaware State University

Celebrating Employee Creativity and Encouraging Connection and Innovation

Statewide, Del. (February 24, 2026) – The Delaware Division of the Arts is proud to host the 15th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition, showcasing the artistic talents of state employees and their immediate family members. The free exhibition will be open to the public from February 23 – March 20, 2026, at the Arts Center/Gallery at Delaware State University in Dover.

This year, 219 State of Delaware employees and their family members submitted artwork to compete for awards and cash prizes. Categories include Adult (Amateur, Intermediate, and Professional), Teen, and Youth, with winners receiving monetary awards ranging from $50 to $400. A Best of Show and People’s Choice Awards will also be presented.

New this year: Governor Matt Meyer will recognize three Governor’s Choice winners—one from each county (Kent, New Castle, and Sussex). Each Governor’s Choice recipient will receive a formal award, and their selected artwork will be displayed in the Governor’s Office for the year, showcasing the creativity of Delaware’s public workforce in one of the state’s most visible public spaces.

“Beyond recognizing artistic talent, the exhibition underscores the importance of creativity in the workplace and its role in fostering innovation across state agencies. “Creativity is at the heart of innovation, and Delaware state employees embody that every day—whether through problem-solving, collaboration, or finding new ways to serve the people of Delaware,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “This exhibition celebrates the creativity that helps public servants think differently, connect across agencies, and deliver better results for Delawareans. I’m especially pleased to introduce three Governor’s Choice Awards this year, recognizing one outstanding work from each county and highlighting the talent found in every corner of our state.

By providing state employees with an outlet for creative expression, the exhibition highlights the significance of recognizing and nurturing talent in and out of the workplace. Studies have shown that engaging in the arts enhances problem-solving skills, boosts morale, and fosters an environment of innovation.

“Creativity is not separate from public service, it strengthens it,” said Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball. “The State Employee Art Exhibition offers a welcoming space for employees and their families to share their work with the community, and for all of us to see the imagination, perspective, and discipline that exists throughout state government. We invite Delawareans to visit the gallery, celebrate the artists, and enjoy a free exhibition that reflects the people who serve our state every day.”

Employees, and their immediate family members, from the following departments participated this year:

Department of Agriculture

Department of Correction

Department of Education

Department of Finance

Department of Health and Social Services

Department of Insurance

Department of Justice

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Department of Services for Children, Youth and Families

Department of State

Department of Technology and Information

Department of Transportation

General Assembly

Office of Defense Services

Office of Management and Budget

State Courts

State Housing Authority

University of Delaware

Delaware State University

Delaware Technical and Community College

The public is invited to attend the exhibition reception and awards celebration March 8, 2026, from 12–4 p.m. Visitors can view the artwork, celebrate the participating artists, and enjoy light refreshments, activities, and giveaways.

Exhibition Hours:

Monday – Closed to public

Tuesday – 10:00am-4:00pm

Wednesday – 10:00am-6:00pm

Thursday, Friday – 10:00am-4:00pm

Saturday (2/28 and 3/14) – 12:00-4:00 pm

Sunday (3/8) Reception – 12:00-4:00pm

Full visitor information can be found here.

Sponsored by the National Arts Program in support and cooperation with the State of Delaware and the Delaware Division of the Arts, the exhibit is judged by professional artists and visual art professionals. The Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition is designed to give artists at all skill levels a unique opportunity to exhibit their creative work and to compete for cash prizes.

Participants must be a current employee, or immediate family member of a current employee of the State of Delaware. All entries must be the original work of the applicant and completed within the last three years.

###

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About the National Arts Program

At the National Arts Program, we empower organizations across the country to host art exhibitions that showcase the creativity of their employees and families. By fostering a strong and inclusive community that builds confidence, encourages risk-taking, and values self-expression, we grow and strengthen workplaces and communities. We ensure that creativity is recognized and validated, sometimes for the first time, with prizes, scholarships, and awards programs. Learn more at https://nationalartsprogram.org/.