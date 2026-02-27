New TJ Crowley Scriptbook Edition Launches as Award-Winning Audio Drama Expands for Immersive Reading

Cinematic coming-of-age story now spans page and performance, inviting audiences to read and listen simultaneously

Grain Valley Publishing has announced the release of the scriptbook edition of The Real Education of TJ Crowley: Coming of Age on the Redline, the official print companion to the acclaimed full-cast audio drama distributed by Blackstone Publishing.

Set in 1968 Wichita during the civil rights era and the early years of school and neighborhood integration, the story follows 13-year-old TJ Crowley, whose life is unraveling after his father's unexplained disappearance, a brother fighting in Vietnam and a mother who is losing control. When a Black family moves in next door, TJ is pulled between bigoted voices inside his own home and neighbors whose music and quiet resistance offer a different way forward.

Inspired by Grant Overstake’s 2018 novel and adapted by the author and producer-director May Wuthrich, the award-winning full-cast audio drama now returns to print as a word-for-word scriptbook. The release arrives as immersive reading — listening while following the text — reshapes how readers experience literature. By inviting listeners to follow 15 actors voicing 24 characters in a story that unfolds like live theater, the edition bridges page and performance in a cinematic reading experience.

The audio drama earned major industry honors in 2025, including the Audie Award for Best Young Adult Audiobook, the AudioFile Earphones Award and the IPPY Gold Medal for Outstanding Audiobook of the Year.

Inspired by Overstake’s own experiences growing up in segregated Wichita and shaped by community voices, the novel is a character-driven story about what it means to come of age at a crossroads in American history that continues to resonate with readers and listeners today.

The project recently received a 2026 activation grant from the City of Wichita Division of Arts and Cultural Services. The funding will support a series of listening events, public discussions and school-based presentations throughout the year.

Additional support was provided by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, and by individual donors. Publication of the scriptbook was made possible by a private donation from an anonymous supporter.

About the Authors

Grant Overstake, a Kansas native, is a former Miami Herald journalist, award-winning author, teaching artist and lifelong competitive athlete. He has led creative writing workshops and school assemblies for thousands of students, from elementary classrooms to graduate seminars. His earlier novel, Maggie Vaults Over the Moon, is endorsed by Olympic athletes and widely used in schools and book clubs. A dedicated masters track and field competitor, he and his wife, Claire, received the Couples Spirit Award at the 2020 Virtual Worldwide Masters Athletic Challenge Championship.

May Wuthrich is a multi-award-winning audiobook producer, director, performance coach and veteran media executive whose career spans publishing, film and theater. She has guided hundreds of productions from page to performance, including works by Margaret Atwood, Matthew Desmond, Elizabeth Gilbert, Jodi Picoult, Bryan Stevenson, Jacqueline Woodson and essays from The 1619 Project. Her background includes creative and editorial roles at CBS Theatrical Films, Bantam Books, HarperCollins, Tribeca Productions and Alan J. Pakula Productions. She began her career as a stage actor in New York City.

Now Available

Title: The Real Education of TJ Crowley: Coming of Age on the Redline – Scriptbook Edition

ISBN: 978-1-7323047-3-4

Price: $22.99

Format: Trade Paperback

Length: 516 pages

Publisher: Grain Valley Publishing

Audio Distribution: Blackstone Publishing

Media Requests: www.grainvalleypublishing.com/contact

