Deputy Minister Alvin Botes leads outreach event in Cape Town, 25 Feb

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will lead an Outreach Programme at South Peninsula High School in Cape Town on Wednesday, 25 February 2026.

The event forms part of DIRCO’s nation-wide Public Participation Programme, recognising that foreign policy is linked to domestic policy and that South Africa’s success in global political and economic affairs is dependent on its ability to produce an educated and skilled workforce.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Time: 10:30

Venue: South Peninsula High School, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Ms Babalwa Mavuso

E-mail: mavusom@dirco.gov.za