Alloy Labs Releases Executive Briefing on Product-Led Growth for Community Banks

Cover page from the Alloy Labs Executive Briefing on Product-led growth

Alloy Labs released a new Executive Briefing for banks arguing that sustainable growth requires shifting from project management to product-led operating models

Execution without product discipline rarely produces customer-led growth.”
— JP Nicols, Managing Director, Alloy Labs Institute
ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alloy Labs today released a new Executive Briefing titled “Projects Don’t Win Customers. Products Do.” The report examines why community and mid-size banks must shift from project-based execution to product-led growth to achieve durable competitive advantage.

Written by JP Nicols, Cofounder of Alloy Labs and Managing Director of the Alloy Labs Institute, and Madeline Fredin, VP of Partnership Strategy at Alloy Labs, the briefing outlines governance, funding, and metric changes required to compete in today’s financial services environment.

The full Executive Briefing is available here: https://www.alloylabs.com/post/projects-don-t-win-customers-products-do

