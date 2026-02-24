Alloy Labs Releases Executive Briefing on Product-Led Growth for Community Banks
Alloy Labs released a new Executive Briefing for banks arguing that sustainable growth requires shifting from project management to product-led operating models
Written by JP Nicols, Cofounder of Alloy Labs and Managing Director of the Alloy Labs Institute, and Madeline Fredin, VP of Partnership Strategy at Alloy Labs, the briefing outlines governance, funding, and metric changes required to compete in today’s financial services environment.
The full Executive Briefing is available here: https://www.alloylabs.com/post/projects-don-t-win-customers-products-do
