Alloy Labs Releases Executive Briefing on Product-Led Growth for Community Banks

Alloy Labs released a new Executive Briefing for banks arguing that sustainable growth requires shifting from project management to product-led operating models

Execution without product discipline rarely produces customer-led growth.” — JP Nicols, Managing Director, Alloy Labs Institute

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alloy Labs today released a new Executive Briefing titled “Projects Don’t Win Customers. Products Do.” The report examines why community and mid-size banks must shift from project-based execution to product-led growth to achieve durable competitive advantage.Written by JP Nicols , Cofounder of Alloy Labs and Managing Director of the Alloy Labs Institute, and Madeline Fredin , VP of Partnership Strategy at Alloy Labs, the briefing outlines governance, funding, and metric changes required to compete in today’s financial services environment.The full Executive Briefing is available here: https://www.alloylabs.com/post/projects-don-t-win-customers-products-do

