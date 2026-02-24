National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) officially opens 2026 programme, 26 Feb

The National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) will officially open its 2026 programme on Thursday, 26 February 2026 at the Good Hope Chamber in Parliament, Cape Town.

The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, will, in terms of Section 33 (1)(b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019), deliver the annual address to the House. The address formally marks the official opening of the NHTKL and underscores the integral role of the institution of traditional leadership in advancing as well as deeping constitutional democracy. The collaboration and partnership between government and traditional leaders is rooted in the promotion of seamless integration of the traditional and democratic governance systems.

This occasion recognises the critical role of Traditional Leadership in strengthening social cohesion, preserving cultural heritage, advancing sustainable and inclusive community development across South Africa.

The Chairperson of the NHTKL, Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, reaffirms the importance of the official opening, noting that the House remains a vital pillar in South Africa’s governance architecture, ensuring that the voices, values, and aspirations of traditional and Khoi-San communities are represented at the highest levels of decision-making.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, *Parliament, Cape Town

Invited guests include Kings and Queens, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Members of Executive Councils (MECs) responsible for Traditional Affairs, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Provincial Houses, CONTRALESA, ROLESA, representatives from business and religious sectors, NGOs, Chapter 9 Institutions, the National Khoi-San Council, and delegations from SADC countries.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the official opening.

NB: Only invited and confirmed guests will be able to attend, the nation may follow the proceedings live via the Parliamentary Channel and streaming platforms.

Enquiries:

Khanya Makhanya

Cell: 082 619 9280

Communication Manager: NHTKL

