Boston Scientific’s Global Endoscopy Team Partners with United Planet for Humanitarian Expedition in Mérida, Mexico

Boston Scientific Endoscopy employees partnered with United Planet in Mérida, Mexico for a week of medical, educational, and community impact projects.

We worked with United Planet on a very meaningful project to help this wonderful kitchen and the women who are donating their lives to helping feed the community.” — Paul Stypula, Director of National Accounts, Boston Scientific

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly 30 members of Boston Scientific’s Global Endoscopy team participated in a week-long humanitarian Expedition Quest in Mérida, Mexico , from February 7 to 14, 2026, in partnership with United Planet Representing business leadership, marketing, engineering, sales, product management, and other functions, participants traveled from more than half a dozen countries, including Mexico, Costa Rica, Spain, and Australia. The group came together around a shared commitment to service, intercultural collaboration, and community partnership.Throughout the week, the team rotated across three community driven initiatives developed in collaboration with local partners.Volunteer physicians provided medical support at a regional hospital, conducting surgeries and offering hands-on training using newly donated Boston Scientific medical devices. Procedures included gallstone removal and other essential interventions that improved access to specialized care for patients in need.At a rural elementary school, team members led interactive science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics activities for students in grades two through six. The sessions were designed to spark curiosity, build confidence, and create meaningful cross cultural exchange.Volunteers also constructed an enclosed 81 square meter community kitchen from the ground up to support Comedor Zarigüeyas, a grassroots initiative led by local mothers who provide daily meals to more than 60 children in the rural outskirts of Mérida. The new facility enables safe food preparation and storage while offering children a protected indoor space to eat, study, and gather.Reflecting on the experience, Paul Stypula, Director of National Accounts, Boston Scientific Endoscopy Division, shared: “We worked with United Planet on a very meaningful project to help this wonderful kitchen and the women who are donating their lives to helping feed the community. They have very, very little, but what little they do have, they use to give back to their community. So it's super inspiring.”Beyond service work, participants engaged with the rich cultural and natural heritage of the Yucatán Peninsula, including a guided visit to Chichén Itzá and a swim in the Xcajum cenote. These experiences deepened the team’s understanding of the region’s history while strengthening relationships across borders and functions.Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet, who accompanied the group in Mexico, reflected on the impact of the Quest: “Accompanying Boston Scientific’s Global Endoscopy team on this Quest was profoundly moving. I saw joy on the faces of so many community members: the children at the school, their teachers and director, the women leading the community kitchen, and families across Mérida whose lives were touched by this experience. I'm deeply grateful to the Boston Scientific team for their open minds, spirit of curiosity, and genuine collaboration. And I want to share my heartfelt thanks to the United Planet staff as well as our local partner, Siijuve ICYE Mexico, whose leadership and commitment helped to make this Quest possible.”Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Boston, United Planet is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to building a more peaceful and connected world through global service and experiential learning. The organization partners with corporations, universities, and individuals to design immersive programs that address real community needs while fostering cross cultural understanding.Through its Corporate Group Quests , United Planet works with companies to create customized, impact driven service expeditions that align with business objectives, employee engagement goals, and corporate social responsibility strategies. These programs combine hands-on service, leadership development, and cultural immersion, enabling teams to strengthen collaboration while contributing meaningfully to communities around the world.The Expedition Quest in Mérida reflects Boston Scientific’s commitment to advancing global health, responsible leadership, and community partnership, while demonstrating how purpose driven collaboration can create lasting impact across borders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.