WethosAI Launches World’s First Behavioral AI Meeting Simulator to Reclaim Lost Time from “Meeting Industrial Complex”

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WethosAI , the pioneer of the "Ethos of We" and the world’s first Enterprise Cognition Platform, today announced the launch of Meeting Simulator to reduce, streamline, and replace meetings in the workplace by simulating deliberations at the speed of compute. In an era when unproductive meetings are estimated to cost $259 billion annually, according to the London School of Economic and Political Science, this breakthrough capability enables organizations to bypass scheduling lag and circular meetings to reach collaborative consensus, giving employees back their time.In the 2026 business landscape, traditional meetings have become a "hidden tax" on execution. Most teams suffer from Loudest Voice Syndrome: making critical decisions based on a single conversation where the loudest voice or the most senior title dictates the outcome, often leading to groupthink and suboptimal strategy. To overcome these hindrances, the WethosAI platform is built on behavioral science principles, leveraging 86 behavioral traits, 104 cognitive biases, and 19 dimensions of self to produce measurable, predictable outcomes."Execution breaks down at the behavioral layer. Strategy fails when people interpret the same goal differently, and natural interpersonal complexities get in the way of workplace success simply because of how humans are wired," says WethosAI CEO and Co-founder Stuart McClure. "Meeting Simulator takes these human qualities into account and quantifies cognition, making the invisible visible and allowing teams to align their thinking before they commit their resources.”Meeting Simulator leverages WethosAI’s proprietary Artificial Individual Intelligence (Aii™) to model how team members will ideate, disagree, and collaborate, based on their unique Wethos Styles™ — a personalized cognitive profile created for each team member from behavioral awareness that is continuously enriched.By running a "cognitive Monte Carlo" simulation, leaders can now stress-test strategies against the cognitive diversity of their team before a single calendar invite is sent:End scheduling lag: Eliminate the weeks lost trying to align five executive calendars for a thirty-minute window — the “pre-meetings for the pre-meetings for the decision meetings” highlighted by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.Map cognitive terrain: Instantly expose hidden risks and blind spots that typically only emerge after a project fails.Achieve execution velocity: Compress months of deliberation into minutes, ensuring the best decision wins, not the loudest one.###About WethosAIWethosAI is the leader in Personalized AI, building the first platform that quantifies, predicts, and optimizes the invisible layer of business: Human Cognition. Tested and attested to SOC 2 Type 1 standards, WethosAI helps the world's most innovative companies eliminate friction and achieve Execution Velocity.

