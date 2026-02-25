Payarc and Checkout Champ Announce Deep Integration to Power Higher Conversions and Faster Growth for E-Commerce Brands

Payarc and Checkout Champ will elevate e-commerce brand growth

By combining Payarc’s infrastructure with Checkout Champ’s technology, the integration helps e-commerce brands boost authorization and accelerate growth.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payarc, a partner-first payment processor, and Checkout Champ, the industry’s leading performance e-commerce platform, today announced the completion of the most comprehensive integration within the Payarc platform. This will equip e-commerce brands with greater flexibility, higher approval rates, and enhanced control over their checkout and payment experiences.Payarc continues to invest in technology that allows merchants, ISVs, and agents to scale with confidence. Checkout Champ, known within the industry for its performance-driven approach to e-commerce, has taken on Payarc’s highly detailed integration to support fast-growing brands seeking better conversion outcomes.E-commerce brands often face a tradeoff between polish and results. Together, Payarc and Checkout Champ solve this problem by giving merchants the customization and payment control needed to increase order values and approval rates, lower operating costs, and maintain a dynamic, on-brand experience.“This integration represents a major advancement for e-commerce merchants,” said Zachary Martinez, CEO at Payarc. “Checkout Champ has built exceptional technology. By combining it with Payarc’s infrastructure, brands get exactly what they have been asking for: flexibility, performance, and the ability to grow without unnecessary constraints.”Checkout Champ’s leadership echoed this shared vision for empowering brands.“From the moment we first spoke, we knew the relationship with Payarc was going to be massive,” said Matthew Martorano, Founder and CEO of Checkout Champ LLC. “This integration solves several significant challenges merchants face when scaling their e-commerce operations and provides competitive processing options that give the merchants control of their growth. We’re excited to roll this out to our clients and to the broader market.”The companies share a commitment to developing technology that helps brands outperform competitors in increasingly crowded categories. With this integration, Payarc strengthens its position as a payments engine that enables adaptability, speed, and long-term growth, while Checkout Champ enhances its role as a performance-focused e-commerce platform.Payarc is a partner-first payment platform that believes every transaction is an opportunity to move business forward. With flexible technology, white-label control, and a commitment to real support, Payarc empowers ISVs, agents, and merchants to grow on their terms. More than a payment processor, Payarc is a true partner—helping businesses work smarter, move faster, and stay in control.Checkout Champ is the ultimate e-commerce platform, offering lightning-fast 1-click checkout with 270+ payment processors and 100+ currency support. It features custom subscription options, built-in one-click-upsells, advanced analytics, and several other features to help businesses maximize revenue. With hundreds of seamless direct integrations, full store front and sale site customization, and powerful automation; Checkout Champ provides the full-stack technologies to help brands scale beyond what they ever imagined possible.

