Patrick, Harper & Dixon LLP Announces the Addition of Attorney Elizabeth A. Escobar

Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Elizabeth A. Escobar to our team.

Escobar joins the firm’s family law and civil litigation practice with extensive experience in state representation and complex family law matters.

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick, Harper & Dixon LLP is pleased to welcome Attorney Elizabeth A. Escobar to our team.Elizabeth brings more than a decade of experience in family law , government service, and nonprofit advocacy. A graduate of Hawaii Pacific University (B.A., 2007, cum laude) and Regent University School of Law (J.D., 2012), she began her career in Hawaii, where she lived for nearly ten years.Her background includes serving as Deputy Attorney General for the State of Hawaii, representing the State in family court and administrative appeals, including paternity matters, interstate and international disputes, and cases involving active duty military personnel. She also practiced as a family law associate and previously worked as a staff attorney for a nonprofit organization.Now licensed in North Carolina, Elizabeth offers valuable insight into the challenges faced by military and relocating families. At Patrick, Harper & Dixon LLP, she will practice family law and general civil litigation . Outside work, she enjoys hiking, fishing, and spending time outdoors.We’re excited to have her on board! Visit our website to learn more about Elizabeth Escobar About Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLPSince 1946, the attorneys of Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP have served Hickory and Catawba County with the highest standards of professionalism, excellence, and dedication to the needs of our clients. We represent both individuals and businesses by crafting practical and customized solutions to protect what matters most to our clients.Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLPPNC Bank Building, 4th Floor34 2nd Street NW, Suite 400Hickory, NC 28601

