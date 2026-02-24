A POWERFUL NEW WESTERN ‘RAILROAD MAN: LEGACIES SON’ BY AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR DAN E HENDRICKSON

Award-winning author Dan E Hendrickson’s latest novel is out now!

Railroad Man: Legacies Son is a thrilling historical adventure of courage, love, and legacy set on the canvas of the expanding American frontier.” — Feathered Quill

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Dan E Hendrickson’s latest novel, Railroad Man: Legacies Son , is out now. Published by Headline Books , the novel captures a defining moment in frontier history, when ambition, heritage, and destiny collided beneath wide western skies. It is an epic of progress and a tribute to the undying spirit of legends, love, and the quiet heroism of a remarkable horse who changes the course of destinies.Navy veteran Arthur Edwards is tasked with extending the railroad from Cheyenne to Billings, a mission that hinges on earning the trust of Chief Pretty Eagle of the Crow Nation amid rising tensions between tribal leaders, railroad interests, and profit-driven cattlemen. When ruthless ranchers kidnap Apony and her daughter Aylen, who is a determined railroad worker and has captured Arthur’s heart, the navy veteran is thrust into a dangerous rescue that will test his courage and convictions.The return of U.S. Marshal William Lloyd, a man tied to Arthur’s past and determined to expose corruption within the railroad, adds to the twist in the story. At the center of the action stands Swiftwind, a legendary Appaloosa stallion whose instinct and loyalty spark a daring ride into the night to save Aylen.Railroad Man blends high-stakes adventure with themes of redemption, cultural respect, and enduring love, an epic Western that honors both the spirit of progress and the legends forged along the rails.The book is now available for purchase on the author’s website, Headline Books, and Amazon.About the AuthorDan Hendrickson grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, where his early years were shaped by family, athletics, and a passion for storytelling. He studied journalism at Casper Community College before answering a call to Christian ministry, earning a degree in Practical Theology.Over the years, Dan has balanced ministry service with entrepreneurship, co-owning three successful auto detailing businesses. A committed martial artist, he holds black belts in two disciplines and has taught martial arts for more than twenty years.Now dedicating renewed energy to fiction, Dan draws upon his faith, diverse life experiences, and deep appreciation for the American West to create compelling, character-driven stories. With Railroad Man: Legacies Son, he delivers an unforgettable Western epic grounded in heart, heritage, and hope. You can visit him online at https://danehendrickson.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.