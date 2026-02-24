Intellitary Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Referral Platform in the United States

Intellitary

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellitary , an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced the launch of its advanced referral platform designed to connect pre-screened buyers, sellers, and mortgage seekers with top-performing real estate professionals across the United States.Since launching less than two months ago, Intellitary has attracted over 15,000 real estate and mortgage professionals nationwide. The platform maintains strict quality standards, approving fewer than 2% of all agents who apply."We are simply not interested in referring our valuable customers to agents who don't show up, don't answer calls, or don't respect the opportunity," said the founder of Intellitary. "We've built an AI scoring matrix that continuously evaluates agents so our clients don't have to. If you find a realtor or mortgage agent on Intellitary, you can rest assured they are among the very best."The platform features proprietary two-way AI technology capable of simultaneously assisting over 20,000 buyers, sellers, and mortgage seekers at once, each engaged in unique conversations across different cities, states, and property types.At the center of the platform is Chloe, Intellitary's AI concierge. Chloe screens, qualifies, and scores customers in real time, ensuring only serious, high-intent prospects are connected with professionals. The system delivers live call transfers rather than static lead lists.Intellitary operates as an all-inclusive referral platform with no referral fees, no advertising fees, and no surprise charges. Agents select a daily membership budget and receive pre-screened, live customers directly to their phone.The platform also provides automated listing appointment booking. Chloe schedules appointments, prepares customers, and positions assigned agents as recommended professionals before meetings occur.Agents on the platform are continuously scored and ranked based on speed of response, ability to answer live calls, platform consistency, and commitment to client communication. This scoring system ensures customers are matched with the best-suited agent in real time.Intellitary is currently scaling city by city across the United States, launching dedicated AI-driven real estate hubs in major markets nationwide. The company aims to reach 50,000 approved agents by year end while maintaining its selective acceptance criteria.For more information, visit https://www.intellitary.com or contact press@intellitary.com.

