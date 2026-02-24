Jaclynn Morgan selected as Top Culinary CEO of the Year in Health and Fitness by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jaclynn Morgan at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jaclynn Morgan as Top Culinary CEO of the Year in Health and Fitness 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than two decades of experience in the medical, wellness, and nutrition sectors, Jaclynn Morgan has certainly proven herself as an expert in personalized health and science-backed nutrition. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Jaclynn currently serves as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthvice Inc., the company behind the WellFed brand and mobile application, where she oversees product innovation, strategic growth, and mission-driven leadership focused on accessible, personalized wellness solutions.Healthvice Inc. was founded with the vision of becoming a comprehensive, one-stop solution for individuals navigating dietary restrictions, chronic conditions, and lifestyle-driven nutritional needs. Through its WellFed mobile application, the company combines AI-powered meal planning, personalized recipes, and smart grocery lists to make healthy eating both effortless and enjoyable. WellFed’s advanced AI analyzes user preferences, dietary needs, and ongoing feedback to recommend meals that align with individual lifestyles, helping users plan balanced nutrition, save time, and build sustainable healthy eating habits. By integrating science-backed guidance with intuitive technology, Healthvice bridges the gap between complex nutrition and everyday living.Current and previous roles include Co-Founder and CEO of Healthvice Inc., Co-Founder and Vice President of WellFed, and Rehabilitative Therapist at GA Pain Specialists at Windy Hill Hospital. Through these positions, Jaclynn has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep clinical insight, and a strong commitment to advancing holistic, patient-centered solutions that connect scientific principles with real-world application.Jaclynn’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, chronic pain management, neuromuscular therapy, food science, product development, personalized nutrition strategies, and wellness technology innovation. Known for her solutions-oriented mindset, resilience, and integrity-driven leadership style, Jaclynn continues to build trust and deliver measurable results across every initiative she leads.Before embarking on her professional career path, Jaclynn completed advanced training and education in rehabilitative and neuromuscular therapies, building a strong clinical foundation that continues to inform her science-based approach to nutrition and wellness leadership.Throughout her illustrious career, Jaclynn has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Jaclynn Morgan will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Culinary CEO of the Year in Health and Fitness 2026.Alongside her successful career, Jaclynn remains deeply committed to community empowerment and accessible health education. Through Healthvice and WellFed, she actively supports individuals navigating dietary restrictions, chronic conditions, and lifestyle transitions by providing reliable tools, expert-driven guidance, and inclusive wellness communities designed to create sustainable, long-term impact.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Jaclynn Morgan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Jaclynn is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Jaclynn attributes her success to her determination, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, Jaclynn remains focused on expanding WellFed’s impact by continuing to guide individuals toward informed, sustainable wellness decisions rooted in science and real-life practicality. She believes that health is not built on perfection, but on consistency, adaptability, and understanding one’s unique needs.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.