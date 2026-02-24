Dr. Obioma Martin Joins Times Square Today to Discuss Breaking Generational Cycles and the Work of Sustainable Healing

Best Selling Author - Dr. Obioma Martin

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY. Dr. Obioma Martin, accountability coach, educator, and founder of the BREATHE framework, recently appeared as a featured guest on Times Square Today. She spoke candidly about generational trauma, self-accountability, and the ongoing work needed to create lasting personal and family transformation.

Broadcast from the heart of Times Square, the conversation focused on Dr. Martin’s approach to helping individuals break inherited cycles of harm. She encourages people to first build a relationship with themselves based on self-acceptance, responsibility, and care. Instead of presenting change as a single breakthrough, Dr. Martin stressed the value of daily practices that support emotional regulation, healthier relationships, and sustainable growth.

“People often want answers without context,” Dr. Martin shared during the interview. “But if we don’t understand what shaped us—or give ourselves grace for what we didn’t know—we end up repeating the same patterns, even when we want something different.”

Drawing from her own experience as a mother of five and her work with thousands of women over the past decade, Dr. Martin noted that when trauma isn't addressed, it often passes subtly from one generation to the next. Her BREATHE framework focuses on self-belief, letting go of negativity, seizing opportunities, accepting responsibility, acting, practicing self-forgiveness, and overcoming limitations. She developed this approach to address these patterns without shame or blame.

Host Bob Guiney noted that Dr. Martin’s message resonated deeply on a personal level. “What really stood out to me is how Dr. Martin approaches breaking generational cycles,” Guiney said. “As a parent, it hit home. You can’t expect children—or anyone—to thrive if they’re carrying unprocessed pain. Her work is sincere, well-rooted, and strikingly pertinent.”

Throughout the segment, Dr. Martin emphasized that her role is not to prescribe outcomes but to walk alongside individuals as they do the work themselves. She described accountability as a shared process that requires honesty, consistency, and compassion over time.

One example from the interview followed a client’s journey from earning a GED as a young mother to later completing a PhD, becoming a homeowner, and starting her own business. Dr. Martin presented this story not as a transformation driven by ambition alone, but as the result of sustained support, education, and trust built over many years.

“I don’t take this work lightly,” she said. “When someone opens up and lets you into their story, that’s not a transaction. That’s trust.”

Dr. Martin is also an educator with a background in early childhood development, a perspective that informs her work with parents seeking to create healthier emotional environments for their children. She frequently speaks about how understanding child development reshaped her own approach to parenting and strengthened her belief that awareness—not punishment—is the foundation of growth.

Her appearance on Times Square Today adds to a growing body of media conversations focused on mental health, personal responsibility, and the realities of change beyond motivational soundbites.

About Dr. Obioma Martin

Dr. Obioma Martin is an accountability coach, educator, and founder of the BREATHE framework, a practice-based approach designed to help individuals break generational cycles and build sustainable, healthy lives. With a background in child development and decades of experience working with women and families, her work centers on self-acceptance, accountability, and long-term transformation. Dr. Martin has empowered thousands of women through coaching, education, and community-based support, guiding clients through processes rooted in consistency, compassion, and lived experience.



