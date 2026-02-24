Knowbility Announces Executive Leadership Transition as Co-Founder Sharron Rush Retires

Jillian Fortin steps in as incoming Executive Director to lead Knowbility's mission of digital accessibility into the future.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowbility, a nonprofit organization dedicated to digital accessibility and inclusive technology, today announced a leadership transition as co-founder and Executive Director Sharron Rush prepares to retire in May 2026 after decades of transformative service to the organization and the accessibility community.

Jillian Fortin has joined Knowbility as incoming Executive Director, beginning her tenure in February 2026 and working alongside Rush during an intentional transition period designed to ensure continuity of leadership and mission.

"It has been the privilege of my life to work within the community of disabled people and their allies on the critically important mission of digital inclusion. Knowbility is grounded in collaborative effort and has been a true catalyst for progress in the field." said Rush. "Jillian brings the vision, energy, and deep commitment to inclusion that this work demands, and I could not be more confident in the future of this organization."

Rush co-founded Knowbility in 1999 with tech entrepreneur Steve Guengerich. The organization grew from a commitment to ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to digital technology. Under Sharron’s leadership, Knowbility has become a nationally recognized leader in accessibility training, services, and advocacy — shaping the careers of countless accessibility professionals and improving digital experiences for millions of people.

Fortin, who brings almost two decades of experience as an accessibility advocate within the startup, agency, and nonprofit spaces (with several of those years as a full-time Knowbility employee), expressed both admiration for Rush's legacy and enthusiasm for the road ahead.

"Sharron's vision and determination have made Knowbility a cornerstone of the accessibility world," said Fortin. "As someone who first learned about accessibility eighteen years ago through Knowbility’s Accessibility Internet Rally, coming home to lead the organization that made me who I am today is truly a full circle moment. I am honored to carry this mission forward and to build on the extraordinary foundation Sharron has created."

The transition is expected to be completed upon Rush's retirement in May 2026.

About Knowbility: Knowbility is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the independence and inclusion of people with disabilities through equitable digital access. Since its founding, Knowbility has provided training, technical assistance, and community-building resources that empower organizations to create accessible digital experiences. During the transition period, Knowbility is actively renewing the strong community partnerships that built this effective coalition and welcomes new ones. Learn more at www.knowbility.org.

