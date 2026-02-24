New Partnership Targets Critical Metals in Legacy Mine Material at Mount Oxide in Queensland, Australia

Regeneration Enters a Binding Letter of Intent with True North Copper to Secure Queensland Government CDP Grant to Unlock Value from Mt Oxide Legacy Materials

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regeneration Enterprises, Inc., (Regeneration) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with True North Copper Limited (TNC) to collaborate on work under a grant of approximately AUD $440,000 delivered through the Queensland Government’s Collaborative Development Program (CDP) to assess legacy mine waste streams at TNC’s Mt Oxide copper project in northwest Queensland.

The CDP-funded program will evaluate the potential to re-commercialise historic waste materials, aiming to generate responsible mineral products while supporting improved environmental and rehabilitation outcomes. The LOI between Regeneration and TNC covers the delivery of the CDP program and, subject to results, the assessment of potential for longer-term commercial opportunities.

HIGHLIGHTS

- ~AUD$440,000 Queensland Government CDP grant awarded to support mine waste characterisation and reprocessing assessment at Mt Oxide

- LOI executed with TNC to collaborate on program delivery and evaluate longer-term commercial pathways

- Program includes drill sampling, assay, metallurgical testing and technical pathway assessment of legacy materials

- Building on Regeneration’s current work and projects in Canada and the USA, this Queensland, Australia partnership and program represents an important milestone for Regeneration.

Stephen D’Esposito, CEO and Founder of Regeneration, commented, “Mt Oxide presents a strong example of how legacy mined materials may hold both economic and environmental opportunity when assessed through a structured and technically rigorous process. We are pleased to collaborate with True North Copper and the Queensland Government to evaluate the reprocessing potential at Mt Oxide and determine whether a sustainable commercial pathway can be established.”

True North Copper’s Managing Director, Andrew Mooney, said the collaboration reflects the Company’s focus on disciplined innovation and value creation: “The award of this CDP grant is an important milestone for Mt Oxide and reinforces the quality of the opportunity we see across the broader system. It provides non-dilutive funding to evaluate whether legacy materials can represent an additional source of value alongside our resource growth strategy. Our focus remains firmly on GROWING Mt Oxide through exploration and development. This program runs in parallel, assessing whether incremental revenue and rehabilitation benefits can be unlocked in a disciplined and capital-efficient manner.”

Michael McPhie, Managing Director and Chief Projects Officer of Regeneration, further commented: “With active assessment and development of metals recovery and restoration projects underway in both North America and Australia in partnership with industry, governments and communities, the value proposition of Regeneration is now globally recognized. These projects can deliver meaningful sources of critical and precious metals, economic development and address long-standing environmental stewardship issues cost-effectively. This project is a great example of how Regeneration operates in partnership and sets a growth path in Australia.”

OVERVIEW OF SITE AND ROLE OF REGENERATION

Mt Oxide hosts historical workings and legacy materials from prior operations. The CDP-funded program will assess the technical and economic potential to reprocess selected legacy waste streams through targeted drilling, sampling, laboratory analysis and metallurgical test work. A key objective is to determine whether historic materials can serve as an additional source of responsible metal production while improving environmental outcomes. Historic high production grades and existing stockpiles highlight the potential for residual value in previously mined material. Under the executed Letter of Intent, Regeneration will contribute specialist expertise in legacy asset revitalization and waste re-commercialization to support delivery of the program. Subject to positive technical outcomes, the parties will evaluate the establishment of a scalable commercial pathway. The program does not transfer rehabilitation responsibility to TNC and does not alter existing regulatory arrangements regarding legacy mine features.

About Regeneration Enterprises, Inc.

Regeneration targets the growing inventory of legacy mine sites, both those in company portfolios and orphan sites where governments seek innovative approaches. We utilize new technologies and methods to safely reprocess tailings, waste rock and water, and slag to extract minerals and metals. Earnings from the sale of these responsibly sourced materials are reinvested to help fund habitat restoration and transform former mine sites into ecological and community assets.

About True North Copper Limited

True North Copper is an Australian copper company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned assets in the world-class Mt Isa region of Northwest Queensland. Supported by strong institutional support and established infrastructure, the Company is executing a three-stage growth strategy. Develop the Cloncurry Copper Project for near-term cashflow, drill out and grow the resource at Mt Oxide, and continue discovery efforts by systematically exploring Tier 1 Regional Targets such as Chumvale, Marimo and the Salebury IOCG system.

