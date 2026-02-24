CEO and Executive Coach, Ray Sanders Releases 'Pondering the Proverbs: What in the World Was King Solomon Thinking?'
New devotional brings ancient wisdom to modern leaders through 31 days of reflection
Drawing from decades of leadership experience spanning Fortune 500 boardrooms, international nonprofits, and the United States Senate, Sanders explores the book of Proverbs with fresh eyes and a conversational voice. The result is a practical guide that connects King Solomon's ancient wisdom to the challenges today's leaders face in business, family, and faith.
"I believe so much in the relevance and power of the book of Proverbs that I have every new client read at least one chapter a day for thirty-one days," says Sanders. "Many of my clients read and refer to the book of Proverbs as their guiding principles for life."
Pondering the Proverbs grew from Sanders' own practice of daily reading through Solomon's wisdom literature. Each chapter tackles universal themes - from "Knuckle Busting" (learning to ask for help) to "The Fool's Failing Formulas" (the difference between knowledge and wisdom) to "When Duty Calls" (the heart of servant leadership).
Sanders' approach is anything but academic. He shares stories from working on car repairs with his sons, getting lost on road trips with paper maps, and watching his algebra teacher fail to connect with students, all to illustrate how Proverbs speaks directly to everyday life.
"It is one thing to gain knowledge and experience; it is another to apply it properly to life," Sanders writes. "Wisdom is the ability to apply what we have learned as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of life."
Book Details
Pondering the Proverbs: What in the World Was King Solomon Thinking?
By Ray Sanders
Publisher: Lucid Books
Release Date: February 3, 2026
Format: Paperback and eBook
ISBN: 978-1-63296-907-1
Pages: 158
About the Author
Having led multi-million-dollar organizations, served in a nonpartisan role with the U.S. Senate, and pioneered international clean water initiatives, Ray Sanders is passionate about providing executive and business coaching to Fortune 500 leaders, major corporations and large-scale, family-owned businesses through his revenue generating firm, Coaching Leaders. Sanders is a dynamic communicator with more than 30 years of experience in growth strategy creation, leadership development, succession planning and broadcast journalism. He has served as editor-in-chief of an award-winning news journal, hosted a prizewinning radio program, and currently shares insights through The Ray Sanders Leadership Podcast.
In addition to his corporate work, Sanders, and his wife Stephanie, founded Edify Leaders, a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering leaders for positive change. Together, they spend time with their growing family of six children and ten grandchildren.
Sanders is also the author of Boy in the Yellow House and several other books focused on leadership and faith.
Availability
Pondering the Proverbs launches February 3, 2026, and is available in these locations:
Amazon (Print & Kindle)
Barnes & Noble (Print & Nook)
Major book retailers nationwide
www.raysanders.com
Available in:
English: Print and ebook
For review copies, interview requests, or speaking engagements, please contact Ray Sanders through www.raysanders.com.
