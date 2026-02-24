CEO and Executive Coach, Ray Sanders Releases 'Pondering the Proverbs: What in the World Was King Solomon Thinking?'

Ray Sanders, Executive Coach and Author of Three Books

New devotional brings ancient wisdom to modern leaders through 31 days of reflection

It is one thing to gain knowledge and experience; it is another to apply it properly to life.” — Ray Sanders

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ray Sanders, founder and CEO of Coaching Leaders and experienced business executive, announces the release of his new book Pondering the Proverbs: What in the World Was King Solomon Thinking? Published by Lucid Books, the 31-day devotional launched February 3, 2026 and has already topped the charts of New Releases and top ten Bestseller lists.Drawing from decades of leadership experience spanning Fortune 500 boardrooms, international nonprofits, and the United States Senate, Sanders explores the book of Proverbs with fresh eyes and a conversational voice. The result is a practical guide that connects King Solomon's ancient wisdom to the challenges today's leaders face in business, family, and faith."I believe so much in the relevance and power of the book of Proverbs that I have every new client read at least one chapter a day for thirty-one days," says Sanders. "Many of my clients read and refer to the book of Proverbs as their guiding principles for life."Pondering the Proverbs grew from Sanders' own practice of daily reading through Solomon's wisdom literature. Each chapter tackles universal themes - from "Knuckle Busting" (learning to ask for help) to "The Fool's Failing Formulas" (the difference between knowledge and wisdom) to "When Duty Calls" (the heart of servant leadership).Sanders' approach is anything but academic. He shares stories from working on car repairs with his sons, getting lost on road trips with paper maps, and watching his algebra teacher fail to connect with students, all to illustrate how Proverbs speaks directly to everyday life."It is one thing to gain knowledge and experience; it is another to apply it properly to life," Sanders writes. "Wisdom is the ability to apply what we have learned as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of life."Book DetailsPondering the Proverbs: What in the World Was King Solomon Thinking?By Ray SandersPublisher: Lucid BooksRelease Date: February 3, 2026Format: Paperback and eBookISBN: 978-1-63296-907-1Pages: 158About the AuthorHaving led multi-million-dollar organizations, served in a nonpartisan role with the U.S. Senate, and pioneered international clean water initiatives, Ray Sanders is passionate about providing executive and business coaching to Fortune 500 leaders, major corporations and large-scale, family-owned businesses through his revenue generating firm, Coaching Leaders. Sanders is a dynamic communicator with more than 30 years of experience in growth strategy creation, leadership development, succession planning and broadcast journalism. He has served as editor-in-chief of an award-winning news journal, hosted a prizewinning radio program, and currently shares insights through The Ray Sanders Leadership Podcast.In addition to his corporate work, Sanders, and his wife Stephanie, founded Edify Leaders, a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering leaders for positive change. Together, they spend time with their growing family of six children and ten grandchildren.Sanders is also the author of Boy in the Yellow House and several other books focused on leadership and faith.AvailabilityPondering the Proverbs launches February 3, 2026, and is available in these locations:Barnes & Noble (Print & Nook)Major book retailers nationwideAvailable in:English: Print and ebookFor review copies, interview requests, or speaking engagements, please contact Ray Sanders through www.raysanders.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.