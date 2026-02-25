PMR Products Launches SafetyNet SELF-y – Real-Time User Pairing for Smarter Workforce and Equipment Management

SafetyNet SELF-y real-time user pairing for smarter workforce and equipment management. SafetyNet SELF-y logo from PMR Products.

SafetyNet SELF-y delivers real-time user pairing, improving accountability, safety and operational visibility across connected workforces

With SELF-y, organisations gain instant awareness of who is on shift, where they are, and what skills they bring. It’s faster, safer, and smarter workforce management” — Steve Clarke

CHEPSTOW, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMR Products is proud to announce the launch of SafetyNet SELF-y – an innovative real-time user pairing system designed to give organisations complete visibility of their equipment and staff capabilities.

SafetyNet SELF-y (SafetyNet Electronic Logon Facility) goes beyond traditional asset tracking. It links radios, keys, body-worn cameras, staff alarms, and other critical equipment directly to the people using them – and their qualifications – in real time.

How SELF-y Works:

• Dock the Equipment – Simply insert radios, cameras, keys, or alarms into the SELF-y docking unit.

• Tap to Tag the User – Staff tap their RFID badge to pair themselves with the item. Each piece of equipment is instantly linked to a named individual and their skillset.

• Live Track & Trace – Every transaction is logged in real time, showing who has what, when, and their qualifications.

Why SELF-y Matters:

• Immediate visibility of staff and skillsets on shift

• Accurate, automatic logging via RFID – no manual data entry

• Supports incident investigation and audit compliance

• Minimises lost equipment and operational downtime

• Enhances resource planning and rapid deployment

• Scalable for any environment – from secure sites to stadiums

Whether managing a high-security site, frontline response team, or large event venue, SELF-y gives organisations the insights they need to respond efficiently in any scenario.

For more information, product images, or to arrange a demonstration, please get in touch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.