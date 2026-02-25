Fort Lauderdale Residents Gain 24/7 Biohazard Cleanup Partner as SERVPRO Expands Critical Health Protection Services

SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors technicians respond to biohazard cleanup calls across Broward County 24/7, arriving fully equipped with protective gear and industry-certified protocols. The SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors team stands ready to serve Broward County residents with licensed, insured biohazard cleanup and restoration services.

Local restoration leader adds comprehensive pathogen removal, hoarding cleanup, and assisted-living facility support across Broward County communities

Vulnerable community members — especially seniors in assisted-living environments — deserve immediate, professional protection when illness outbreaks or contamination events occur.” — Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale/Wilton Manors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When illness outbreaks hit a Wilton Manors assisted-living facility or a hoarding situation becomes unmanageable in an Oakland Park condo, Broward County families now have an immediate solution. SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors today announced the expansion of comprehensive biohazard cleanup services, providing licensed and insured emergency response to some of the most sensitive contamination scenarios facing local homeowners, property managers, vacation rental owners, and senior care facilities.The enhanced service portfolio addresses urgent community needs ranging from stomach-bug contamination in multi-family residences to compassionate hoarding cleanouts and pathogen removal in care facilities throughout Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Deerfield Beach, Coconut Creek, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and surrounding communities.Fort Lauderdale residents asking how quickly biohazard cleanup can begin after a contamination event can now access SERVPRO's 24/7 emergency response team, with free estimates provided for every situation. For Broward County property managers and vacation rental owners wondering what qualifications matter most when selecting a Fort Lauderdale biohazard cleanup provider, SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors delivers certified technicians trained in OSHA standards, EPA protocols, and discreet handling of sensitive situations."Our expanded biohazard services reflect a simple truth: vulnerable community members — especially seniors in assisted-living environments — deserve immediate, professional protection when illness outbreaks or contamination events occur," said Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors. "These situations can overwhelm families in an instant. Whether it's a norovirus outbreak affecting multiple residents, a hoarding condition that has compromised the safety of a home, or any pathogen threat in a condo or rental property, our role is to step in with compassion, expertise, and complete discretion. Being a reliable, ready-to-respond partner for Broward County's health and safety isn't just our business — it's our responsibility to our neighbors."The biohazard services encompass pathogen and disease cleanup, sewage backup remediation, hoarding and estate cleanouts, crime scene and trauma cleanup, and specialized disinfection protocols for healthcare and assisted-living environments. Each service follows strict regulatory compliance while maintaining the sensitivity these situations demand.For homeowners and property managers across Broward County asking what biohazard response times look like during emergencies, SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors' local teams provide immediate dispatch with technicians arriving equipped for complete containment, removal, and restoration. Fort Lauderdale's dense mix of urban condos, short-term vacation rentals, and senior communities creates specific demands for rapid, discreet biohazard response — and SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors' teams are available around the clock to meet them.About SERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton ManorsSERVPRO of Fort Lauderdale Central/Wilton Manors has served Broward County since 2016 as the trusted choice for expert cleanup and restoration throughout Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach, Coconut Creek, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and surrounding communities. The company provides comprehensive residential and commercial services specializing in storm damage restoration, fire and water damage recovery, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. Available 24/7 with licensed and insured technicians, SERVPRO manages every phase from detailed damage assessment to complete reconstruction. Free estimates are provided for all services across Broward County. Learn more at www.servpro.com/locations/fl/servpro-of-ft-lauderdale-central-wilton-manors

