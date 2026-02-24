Actor and Director Aisha Tyler Urges Adults to Prioritize Blood Pressure Control

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor and director Aisha Tyler is partnering with the CDC Foundation to launch Hypertension Bites, a new national campaign focused on one of the most urgent and preventable threats to long-term health—high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. As part of the campaign, Tyler is sharing her personal health journey and how hypertension affected the health of her family and loved ones.High blood pressure remains the leading risk factor of premature death globally. Despite the prevalence of the condition, current data reveals a staggering gap in heart health: nearly half of all U.S. adults have hypertension , yet 75% of those individuals do not have it under control. Because the condition often presents no physical symptoms, it is frequently referred to as the “silent killer”, quietly raising the risk of life-altering conditions such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and even dementia.Hypertension Bites makes blood pressure control simple by focusing on a partnership between patients and health care professionals, with a clear goal: get and keep your numbers below 130/80 by following a plan that fits your life. . For most people, that plan includes three parts—knowing and tracking your numbers; building sustainable healthy habits like moving more and managing stress; and taking medications as prescribed when needed.For more information, please visit https://www.MyBPControl.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.