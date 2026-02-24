Prof Dr Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes selected as Top Influential Global Thought Leader of the Year Deep Tech Diplomacy by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes as Top Influential Global Thought Leader of the Year 2026-Deep Tech Diplomacy for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience across academia, diplomacy, deep technology, and global policy Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes has firmly established herself as a leading expert in responsible deep tech innovation, digital strategy, and global governance. A dynamic and visionary leader, she currently serves as a Deep Tech and Diplomacy Ambassador for the Diplomatic World Institute and as a World Peace Ambassador to UNPAF, where she advances sustainable, quantum-resilient, regenerative, and ethically resilient technology ecosystems aligned with the values and objectives of the United Nations, G20, G7, World Economic Forum, European Union, and UNESCO.Current and previous roles include Deep Tech and Diplomacy Ambassador, World Peace Ambassador to UNPAF, Vice Rector at the WBAF Business School, university faculty member, executive advisor to boards and C-suites, and senior leader across academia, business, government, and the nonprofit sector. Through these positions, Prof. Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes has demonstrated exceptional leadership, complex systems integration expertise, and strategic foresight, driving responsible innovation, tech sovereignty, and cross-sector global collaboration at regional, national, and international levels.Her areas of expertise include digital strategy, diplomacy, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cyber ethics, digital risk governance, smart cities, digital twins, satellite technologies, 6G networks, and responsible deep tech investment governance. Known for her futuristic insights, solutions-oriented mindset, and integrity-driven leadership, she is widely recognized for guiding organizations through regulatory, governance, compliance, and enterprise digital transformation challenges while preserving digital trust and cyber resilience.Before embarking on her distinguished professional career. Prof. Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes completed extensive advanced education and executive training at Columbia University, MIT, Stanford University, Harvard University, and the University of Miami Herbert Business School, including a medical residency and fellowship at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She is also a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and holds executive certifications in artificial intelligence, blockchain, finance, mediation, tech diplomacy, human rights, and ethics. This elite academic and technical foundation informs her interdisciplinary approach to leadership, policy, and innovation.Throughout her illustrious career, Ingrid has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Influential Global Thought Leader of the Year 2026-Deep Tech Diplomacy.Alongside her professional accomplishments, Prof. Dr. Vasiliu-Feltes remains deeply committed to community engagement, global education, and thought leadership. A prolific author, editor, media and television partner, and highly sought-after keynote speaker, she has served as an expert advisor to Fortune 100 and 500 companies, the U.S. Department of Defense, IEEE, NIST, and EU-, UN-, and G20-affiliated organizations. Through her academic leadership, advisory work, and public engagement, she continues to shape the future of responsible technology, smart cities development, and quantum-proof digital transformation while advancing the frontiers of knowledge worldwide.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ingrid is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ingrid attributes her success to her determination, resilience, work ethic, and dedication to excellence along the way. When not working, she enjoys sports and traveling. Looking ahead, Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes remains focused on advancing responsible, regenerative, future-ready innovation ecosystems by guiding leaders toward science-driven decisions. She believes sustainable progress is built through adaptability, thoughtful governance and a novel diplomacy approach."For more information visit: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Ingrid-Vasiliu-Feltes-Digital-Strategy- Quantum-AI-Governance-Tech-Sovereignty-Architecture-Regenerat/02147620-1c0d-4064-bfc4-bf6e452e1f4d 