SEASON UNVEILS MOROCCAN 'PEARLS OF HEALTH' FLAVOR LAB AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST 2026

A first-of-its-kind antioxidant tasting experience showcases ultra-high polyphenol EVOO innovation

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Season will present its Moroccan “Pearls of Health” Flavor Lab at Natural Products Expo West on Thursday, March 5, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Booth #416. The scheduled activation will introduce attendees to the company’s new Moroccan extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) collection through a guided tasting format focused on cultivation, composition, and flavor characteristics.The showcase highlights olive oils produced from Moroccan olive trees grown in arid desert conditions. According to published research, environmental stressors such as heat and limited water exposure may contribute to increased polyphenol development in olives (see: MDPI Antioxidants, “Polyphenols in Olive Oil: Distribution, Stability and Health Effects,”; and International Journal of Molecular Sciences, “Health Effects of Olive Oil Polyphenols,” https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/18/2/392 ).Polyphenols, including hydroxytyrosol, have been studied for their antioxidant properties and potential role in supporting cardiovascular health and reducing oxidative stress (European Food Safety Authority scientific opinion on olive oil polyphenols and protection of LDL particles from oxidative damage: https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.2903/j.efsa.2011.2033 ).Season reports that the olives used in this collection are cultivated by a multigenerational Moroccan farming family with four generations of olive oil production experience. The Flavor Lab experience is designed to provide educational context around olive cultivation practices, polyphenol content, and sensory evaluation.Featured Products in the Moroccan EVOO CollectionDesert Olive Tree PearlsA concentrated olive oil format developed for measured daily use or culinary finishing applications. The company states that the pearls are formulated to deliver elevated levels of polyphenols compared to conventional EVOO.10x Finishing OilA finishing oil characterized by increased hydroxytyrosol content relative to average extra virgin olive oil. Intended for post-cooking applications, the oil emphasizes flavor intensity and antioxidant composition.Premium Organic Cooking OilAn organic extra virgin olive oil designed for everyday culinary use, suitable for both cooking and finishing.The Flavor Lab ChallengeAttendees can test their palates in the Moroccan Pearls of Health Flavor Lab Challenge – tasting, identifying flavor notes, and learning how desert cultivation impacts antioxidant potency.One lucky participant will win an unforgettable prize: an authentic Moroccan dinner prepared by a private chef in a metropolitan location of their choice.Season invites media, buyers, and wellness leaders to discover how Moroccan olive oil innovation is transforming cooking and daily wellness rituals.Visit Booth #416 on Thursday, March 5 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM to taste the future of EVOO.For more information about Season and its full portfolio of premium pantry staples, visit the brand online and follow @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Season and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

