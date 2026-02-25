New Leadership Strategy Book, The RED APPLES Way, Shows How Business Ethics Lead to Value-Driven Success

Your company’s values are your defining DNA. They set the tone and standard for everything you do, everything you stand for, and should act as your guide for nearly every decision you make.” — Marc Robertz-Schwartz

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where technological advancements and economic woes are causing companies to drastically pivot their strategies and even reduce work force, it’s more vital than ever for organizations to develop strong core values embodied by leadership.That’s the advice of Red Apple Media founder Marc Robertz-Schwartz in his book The RED APPLES Way : How Nine Core Values Transformed A Business Founded On Fear & Desperation Into One Of Passion & Purpose (2026, Indie Books International ).“A lack of clear and concise direction is like getting on the road and driving to a place you’ve never been without a map,” said Robertz-Schwartz. “Sure, you may get there, eventually, but without that map, greater danger and the chance of wrong turns and frustrations await.”A multi-award-winning media and marketing executive and entrepreneur, Robertz-Schwartz believes that setting non-negotiable values centered in integrity and community helps create a clear direction for both new and growing businesses as well as those navigating unprecedented change.In his book, Robertz-Schwartz uses his own company’s nine core values, forming the RED APPLES acronym, to illustrate the challenges he encountered as "an accidental entrepreneur," and provides the tools to navigate the ethical and psychological challenges of leadership.According to Robertz-Schwartz, simply having a set of core values isn’t enough by itself. He advises leaders to ask themselves these questions:● Can you articulate your company’s values on the spot?● If someone called your receptionist or warehouse manager on the phone, could they articulate the company’s values?● How do you broadcast your values across your organization, as well as to your customers, vendors, stakeholders, and other strategic partners?● What role do your core values play in holding your company focused and accountable?Robertz-Schwartz urges entrepreneurs to treat core values not as marketing buzzwords that get changed out with the next revamp, but as a true foundational element to the business’ long-term health and success.“Your company’s values are your defining DNA,” Robertz-Schwartz states in the book. “They set the tone and standard for everything you do, everything you stand for, and should act as your guide for nearly every decision you make.”About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International ( www.indiebooksintl.com ) was founded in 2014 in Oceanside,California by two best-selling business authors. Since then the company has released morethan 100 titles. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of IndieBooks International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative to help businessthought leaders create impact and influence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.