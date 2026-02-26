Radix IoT Announces Recipients of Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarship

The Radix IoT Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarships were awarded to a total of 14 students at ULACIT (Costa Rica), and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Radix IoT– today announced that its Dailenis González Frómeta Memorial Scholarships have been awarded to a total of 14 students at ULACIT (Costa Rica), and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). Honoring the company’s late Lead Software Developer who passed away in October 2024, the $30,000 scholarship was divided between 11 students at Frómeta’s ULACIT alma mater, and three students at NJIT.

“We are delighted that Dailenis’ legacy will live on through the scholarship recipients. As we honor Dailenis' work ethic, intellect, and dedication, we hope our support will empower the students to carry on those values in their academic and professional lives. We are grateful to ULACIT and the NJIT community for selecting deserving students pursuing degrees in computer science, cybersecurity, and software engineering,” said Fred Dirla, Radix IoT CEO.

With offices in New Jersey, Radix IoT selected New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) — the state's public polytechnic university and a nationally recognized leader in STEM education — as a partner institution for its memorial scholarship, reflecting the company’s presence in New Jersey and its commitment to supporting the next generation of software and IT professionals.

As part of Radix IoT’s award-winning solution development team, González Frómeta earned her bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from ULACIT and a Certificate in Front-End Web Development with React from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Tragically, González Frómeta passed away in 2024 shortly after giving birth to twin girls, Elena and Isabella.

“Dailenis González trained at ULACIT as a systems engineer and was a role model of our students’ values. Her legacy, through the scholarships that will be awarded in her name, will inspire innovation and excellence,” said Silvia Castro, Chair of the Board of Directors, Universidad Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología (ULACIT). “At ULACIT, we reaffirm our commitment to transforming lives through education and are delighted to present in memory of Dailenis, 11 scholarships provided by the generosity of Radix IoT.”

Recipients of the González Frómeta Memorial Scholarship include:

• George M. Attallah – Computer Science ’27 (NJIT)

• Emile Inzinna-Enriquez – Computer Science ’28 (NJIT)

• Tirell D. Spence – Computer Science ’26 (NJIT)

• Kiandy Julisa Castillo Sequeira – Cybersecurity CompTIA Security+ Certification ’27 (ULACIT)

• Brittany Lopez Ovares – Cybersecurity CompTIA Security+ Certification ’27 (ULACIT)

• Celine Villalobos Barboza – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Miranda Aguero Gonzalez – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Montserrat Maria Moreno Vega – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Camila Arias Sanabria – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Marcela Merzame Medrano Zamora – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Melissa Madrigal – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Monserrat Lazo – Software Engineering ’27 (ULACIT)

• Alison Nuñez Aguirre – Cybersecurity CompTIA Security+ Certification ’27 (ULACIT)

• Gabriel Jesús Sánchez Arguedas – Cybersecurity CompTIA Security+ Certification ’27 (ULACIT)

“George, Emilie, and Tirell represent the promise and potential that this scholarship was created to support. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and humbled by their determination. NJIT is deeply grateful to Radix IoT for honoring Dailenis González Frómeta’s legacy in such a meaningful way. Their generosity is already opening doors for our students and strengthening the next generation of computing talent,” said Alan Kelly, Senior Vice President of University Advancement at NJIT.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers to monitoring and managing disparate systems, including SCADA, BMS, DCIM, BAS, PLCs, IoT sensors, and assets across locations by seamlessly unifying data into a single holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

About New Jersey Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions and people. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 1 in New Jersey among public universities for both alumni salaries (No. 25 among all universities nationally) and value (No. 42 overall nationally). NJIT also is ranked No. 27 in the U.S. by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 40 public national universities and top 80 overall by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit https://www.njit.edu/

About ULACIT

The Latin American University of Science and Technology (ULACIT), Costa Rica’s number one private university, is an innovative, enterprising, and fully bilingual university leading higher education in the Central American region since 1987. For 14 years, ULACIT has been ranked as the best private university in Costa Rica and the Central American region by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) International University Rankings, which evaluates over 1,500 universities worldwide. ULACIT offers 16 technical diplomas, 27 undergraduate programs, 16 graduate programs and 2 doctorate degrees through its Schools of Business Administration, Economics, Advertising and Marketing, Industrial Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Cybersecurity, Dentistry, Psychology, Law and International Relations. For more information visit https://www.ulacit.ac.cr/

