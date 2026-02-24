The National Sports Collectors Convention Partners with Sports Cards Nonsense Media to Launch Multiple Content Series

NSCC and SCN: Now teaming up to elevate the hobby

Collaboration unites the "Super Bowl" of collecting with the hobby’s largest community to create a year-round celebration of the iconic event

The partnership with Sports Cards Nonsense allows us to leverage SCN as the key hub for news and information, and we appreciate their support for these important hobby community initiatives.” — JBJ Promotions NSCC Show Managers

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Sports Collectors Convention ("The National"), the premier annual gathering of the collectibles industry, and Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network (SCN), the world's most read, watched, and listened-to omnichannel hobby network, announced a strategic media partnership.This collaboration unites the "Super Bowl" of collecting with the hobby’s largest community to create a year-round celebration of this iconic event. With the global collectibles market projected to exceed $200 billion by 2034, this partnership focuses on two core initiatives:● the launch of the "National Stories" content series● the amplification of the National’s groundbreaking Youth Collector Clubs Initiative to teach financial literacy through collecting"National Stories" is a new content series dedicated to chronicling the personal journeys of collectors traveling to The National.The National, set for July 29th - August 2nd, 2026, in Rosemont, IL, has shattered attendance records for three consecutive years, with the 2025 event drawing over 100,000 collectors—a figure representing a second consecutive year of double-digit year-over-year percentage attendance growth. Through "National Stories," SCN will move beyond transaction talk to document the memorable road trips and shared experiences of friends and families who make this annual pilgrimage. The series will highlight how the hobby unites generations, maintaining a continuous emotional connection to the sports and entertainment they love.The Youth Collector Clubs Initiative is a collaborative effort to amplify collector educational efforts.As Gen Z and Gen Alpha fuel a new wave of collectibles market expansion, there is a critical need for education. Developed in partnership with Samuel Evans and launched in Chicago with the collaboration of MLB standout Curtis Granderson and his Chicago Baseball and Educational Academy, the Youth Collector Clubs Initiative provides a life skills, business, and entrepreneurial curriculum for the next generation. SCN will leverage its massive platform to highlight how the hobby teaches young people vital lessons in negotiation, commerce, community, and entrepreneurship.Unmatched Reach for Passionate Collectors. The partnership leverages SCN’s position as the unrivaled media leader in the space. As the largest omnichannel network in the hobby, SCN boasts:● The Most Listened To: The flagship Sports Cards Nonsense podcast remains the top audio destination for collectors.● The Most Read: The Collectibles Life newsletter reaches over 100,000 subscribers daily, while the Collectibles on SI website engages 1 million+ monthly unique visitors.● The Most Watched & Engaged: With a Facebook community of over 430,000 members generating 30 million monthly page views, and a major video distribution deal with Yahoo Sports, SCN controls the "water cooler" conversation of the hobby.“The National has become a 365 day-a-year environment ,” said the JBJ Promotions NSCC show managers. “The partnership with Sports Cards Nonsense allows us to leverage SCN as the key hub for news and information, and we appreciate their support for these important hobby community initiatives.”"This partnership is personal for us because we have always been about the cards and the people," said Mike Gioseffi, Co-Founder of Sports Cards Nonsense. "The National is where our community comes together. We are excited to use our platform to tell stories about passionate collectors, while helping provide the next generation with important life skills learned through collecting."About The National Sports Collectors ConventionThe National Sports Collectors Convention is the world’s largest gathering of collectors, dealers and fans interested in buying, selling, and collecting trading cards, autographs and other related sports and entertainment memorabilia. Starting in 1980, The National has grown into an annual extravaganza that is the premier showcase event of the multi-billion-dollar collectibles industry. It’s been said, “If you can’t find what you’re looking for at the National, it probably doesn’t exist.”About The Sports Cards Nonsense Media NetworkThe SCN Media Network is the largest media entity covering the sports collectibles industry, seeking to inform and entertain the next generation of collectors while continuing to serve the passionate hobby community. Through its creator network, podcasts, newsletter, website, and massive social footprint, SCN has created the hobby’s most engaged community.

