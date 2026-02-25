AgentX transforms your ideas into executable strategies, eliminating black-box operations and making them reproducible. Limited internal testing available.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1024EX Mainnet Alpha Launch: World's First Prediction Market Supporting AI Agent Trading Opens Limited Early Access1024EX today announced the launch of its mainnet and the start of limited early access. 1024EX is the world's first prediction market that supports AI agent trading and the only prediction market that gives you an AI agent to help you make decisions. Instead of only clicking buy or sell yourself, the built-in AgentX turns ideas from you or from third-party agents (e.g. OpenClaw) collaborating via the same device or IM (e.g. Telegram) into executable strategies that participate directly in trading—so humans and AI decide together in one prediction and derivatives system. Early access is limited; users can apply via the official waitlist from today.1024EX Predict: Full On-Chain Prediction Market, Event Contracts from Creation to Settlement1024EX Predict is the native on-chain prediction market inside the 1024EX ecosystem, where probability-priced contracts are traded on future outcomes. Event contracts cover macro and policy, elections and governance, AI milestones and ecosystem events, and on-chain metrics and protocol events. Each contract follows the same full lifecycle as financial contracts: creation → trading → resolution → on-chain settlement, all on-chain and verifiable. The prediction market aggregates participant information into implied probability, providing forward-looking signals that complement traditional price markets—for forecasting, scenario hedging, and cross-market inefficiencies. Unlike portal-style platforms where you browse by category and lists, 1024EX Predict uses a Feed stream for discovery and information flow: events and topics appear like a feed, making it easier to find hot themes and participate quickly. The prediction market shares one account and the same execution, risk, and settlement logic with perpetuals and spot; capital and margin are unified across venues. Event contracts and price derivatives combine in one architecture, giving AgentX and quant strategies a full event + price signal layer. The platform rolls out by stage and region for users worldwide.AgentX: Your Agent Helps You Decide—From Idea to Execution, Fully Traceable1024EX's AgentX participates in trading by building and executing strategies: it turns ideas from you or from third-party agents like OpenClaw (via the same computer or IM such as Telegram) into strategies based on high-win-rate logic, handles execution, position management, and risk optimization, and automatically produces full post-trade reviews. The whole process is de-blackboxed: the data the agent uses, its reasoning, and the reason for every order are visible; strategies are viewable, paths traceable, and results reviewable. On 1024EX, trading is not just clicking—it is running your algorithm through agent collaboration so that every decision becomes accumulatable capability.How AgentX Operates on the Prediction Market: Natural Language → Strategy → One-Click Backtest and DeployAgentX is deeply integrated with the 1024 Coding Agent and Online IDE in 1024Quant: users describe logic in natural language to generate executable strategies, with one-click backtest and one-click deploy to 1024EX—no need to set up Python, Docker, or servers. Strategies can act directly on the prediction market: taking positions on event probabilities on 1024EX Predict, closing them, or combining with perpetuals and spot (e.g. mispricing arbitrage, scenario hedging, basis and probability spreads). The data AgentX uses, the reason for every order, and the strategy path are all viewable and traceable; post-trade review verifies whether decisions align with high-win-rate logic, building accumulatable, iterable decision capability for algorithmic and quant teams and individual traders globally.Prediction Market + Perpetuals + Spot: Three Markets in One Account1024EX is also a full on-chain Everything Exchange, unifying the prediction market with spot and perpetuals in a single account. 1024EX perpetual DEX provides on-chain leverage and shorting; the spot market provides immediate liquidity and price discovery. All three share the same execution, risk, and settlement logic—liquidity, strategies, and data compose across markets. Traders can use prediction contracts for scenario hedging, perpetuals for directional exposure, and spot for hedging and rebalancing, or run mispricing arbitrage and spread strategies across spot↔prediction and perp↔prediction. Per 1024EX documentation, the platform supports and is designed to expand into crypto derivatives, equities and indices, energy and commodities, FX and rates, custom indices, and more event contracts, with availability rolling out by stage and region for users worldwide.1024Quant and Strategy Store: Idea to Strategy to Deployment in One Click1024Quant is the AI-native quant layer. The 1024 Coding Agent (AgentX) and Online IDE let users describe logic in natural language and backtest and deploy in one click, turning ideas into on-chain, traceable strategies. Users can build or adapt strategies, discover and use strategies from the Strategy Store, and deploy directly to 1024EX—seamlessly with the prediction market, perpetuals, and spot—so algorithmic and quantitative teams and individual traders can run automated strategies across markets.Advanced Order Types and Compliance-by-Design1024EX supports a broad set of order types (stop/take profit, trailing stop, TWAP, VWAP, POV, scale, iceberg, pegged, OCO, bracket, sniper, and more) for both retail and quantitative workflows. The platform embeds compliance and transparency at the protocol level: non-custodial design, user-controlled keys, no discretionary account control, on-chain matching/clearing/settlement that is publicly auditable, and no proprietary trading by the protocol—a neutral, verifiable on-chain execution layer for users globally. The ecosystem runs on 1024Chain (a high-performance Layer 1) and includes 1024Square (social layer for on-chain quant ideas), 1024Wallet, 1024Bridge, and 1024Oracle (wallet, bridges, oracles).Limited Early Access: Join the Waitlist NowThe mainnet is live and early access is limited. From today, users can apply for early access via the official waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis. To join the waitlist, visit: 1024ex.com/wait-list. For product details and documentation, visit: docs.1024ex.com.Call to Action- Want to try the world's first prediction market that supports AI agent trading—the only one that gives you an AI agent to help you decide? Go to 1024ex.com/wait-list now to join the waitlist and secure limited early access.- To learn how AgentX turns your ideas—or those from AI like OpenClaw—into executable, reviewable strategies, see the 1024EX documentation (docs.1024ex.com).---About 1024EX1024EX is the world's first prediction market platform that truly empowers AI agents to drive your investment decisions.1024EX's AgentX allows you to directly participate in trading by constructing and executing strategies. It transforms your own ideas, or those of third-party agents like OpenClaw who collaborate via the same computer or instant messaging (such as Telegram), into strategies based on high-win-rate logic. AgentX is responsible for execution, position management, risk optimization, and automatically generates complete backtests. The entire process is transparent: the data the agent uses, its judgment logic, and the reasons for placing orders are all clearly visible; the strategy is viewable, the path is traceable, and the results are backtestable.At 1024EX, trading is no longer just about clicking buy and sell; it's about continuously running your algorithm through agent collaboration, making each decision an accumulative capability.

