Influential Women: Shivani Srivastava, Emerging Biomedical Scientist Advancing Research On Metabolic Diseases

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yale Associate Research Scientist Investigates Cellular Mechanisms Underlying Metabolic DiseasesShivani Srivastava, Ph.D., is an emerging biomedical scientist whose research focuses on understanding the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying metabolic diseases, including diabetes and obesity. Her work aims to uncover how metabolic dysfunction develops at the cellular level and to identify biological pathways that may inform future therapeutic strategies.Dr. Srivastava earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, India. Her doctoral research examined the molecular basis of diabetes, with an emphasis on pancreatic β-cell and intestinal epithelial adaptation, incretin hormone signaling, and phytotherapeutic modulation of metabolic pathways. This training provided a strong foundation in metabolic and endocrine biology and shaped her long-standing interest in cellular stress responses associated with metabolic disease.In March 2020, Dr. Srivastava relocated to the United States to pursue advanced research. At the Ohio State University and later at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), she investigated molecular and cellular pathways linking metabolic dysregulation to cardiovascular disease progression.Currently, Dr. Srivastava serves as an Associate Research Scientist at Yale School of Medicine. Her research spans metabolic and rare disorders, including diabetes, obesity, hearing loss, and bone-related diseases. Through interdisciplinary approaches, her work integrates metabolic, endocrine, and cellular biology to investigate mechanisms underlying metabolic disease.In recognition of her scientific contributions, Dr. Srivastava received the Young Investigator Award from the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) in 2024. She has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and contributes to the scientific community as a journal editor and peer reviewer.Dr. Srivastava’s career reflects scientific curiosity, persistence, and a strong commitment to discovery-driven biomedical research. Through her work, she aims to contribute meaningfully to improving human health worldwide.Learn more about Dr. Shivani Srivastava:Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shivani-srivastava Yale School of Medicine profile: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/shivani-srivastava/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

