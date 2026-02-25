Sound the Whistle. Save a Ukrainian Child. Sound the Whistle. Save a Ukrainian Child.

On the Fourth Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion, the Embassy of Ukraine and Trident Group Ukraine LLC Launch “The Sound of Life” Campaign

But in Ukraine, that sound is not a bad dream—it is a missile strike. It is a six-year-old blowing a whistle because we taught them that this is how they survive.” — H.E. Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Years of War. One Sound of Hope.On the Fourth Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion, the Embassy of Ukraine and Trident Group Ukraine LLC Launch “The Sound of Life ” Campaign to Focus the World’s Attention on Children Living Under Constant Threat of Missile StrikesToday marks four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine—a war that has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions, and fundamentally altered the childhood of an entire generation. On this solemn anniversary, the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States and Trident Group Ukraine LLC are jointly launching “The Sound of Life” (#SoundOfLife)—a non-commercial humanitarian awareness campaign built around a single, devastating fact:Ukrainian parents are placing emergency whistles around the necks of their children at bedtime—so they can be located by rescue teams if their homes collapse from a missile strike.Since February 2022, the United Nations has verified the deaths of over 600 children in Ukraine, with more than 1,400 injured—figures believed to be significantly understated. UNICEF estimates nearly 7.5 million children have been affected. Ukrainian civilian casualties increased 31 percent over the course of 2025 alone. Beyond the statistics, parents in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kyiv incorporate missile preparedness into bedtime routines, braiding yellow-and-blue paracord through emergency whistles with a single instruction: “If the walls fall, blow this. Keep blowing until we find you.”A Mission Beyond Business“For over twenty years I have visited, worked in, and now live in Ukraine. I have watched this country endure what no nation should have to endure. But nothing prepares you for the moment you learn that parents are putting whistles on their children at night—not as toys, but as body-recovery tools. That is the moment strategy stops and humanity starts. The Sound of Life is not a corporate initiative. It is a moral obligation. We built Trident Group to operate in the hardest environments on earth. Today, we are using that presence and those relationships to make sure the world hears the one sound that matters most: a child’s call to be found.”— Nick Iltsopoulos, CEO, Trident Group Ukraine LLCThe CampaignThe Sound of Life centers on a physical symbol—a slim emergency whistle on a braided yellow-and-blue cord—and a literal call to action: Blow the Whistle on silence. The campaign features a global social media challenge inviting people everywhere to get a yellow whistle, blow it at a recognizable landmark, record the moment, and post it with #SoundOfLife to show their support for Ukrainian children. From the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to the Eiffel Tower, from Sydney Harbour to Times Square—each whistle blown is a signal that the world has not forgotten. We encourage everyone to visit www.soundoflife.co to watch the campaign’s hero video, learn about the reality Ukrainian children face every day, and discover how to support vetted humanitarian organizations working directly on their behalf.The AskSky Shield: Increased funding for integrated air defense systems to protect civilians. Recovery Aid: Heavy equipment and resources for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service to locate and extract survivors. Diplomatic Urgency: Active U.S. participation in peace formula summits to bring a just end to this war.Ambassador Stefanishyna: Champion for Ukraine’s ChildrenH.E. Ambassador Olga Stefanishyna , Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, is personally championing The Sound of Life as the campaign’s chief advocate. A mother of two and a native of Odesa—a city under relentless bombardment—Ambassador Stefanishyna has made the protection of children a central pillar of her diplomatic mission since her appointment in August 2025.“As a mother, I know the sound of a child calling out in the dark. Every parent does. But in Ukraine, that sound is not a bad dream—it is a missile strike. It is a six-year-old blowing a whistle because we taught them that this is how they survive. I ask every parent in America to hold this whistle and imagine placing it around your own child’s neck. The Sound of Life is our plea to the world: hear our children before it is too late.”— H.E. Ambassador Olga StefanishynaAbout Trident Group Ukraine LLC: Trident Group Ukraine LLC is a Kyiv-based security, risk management, and intelligence firm with a permanent presence in Ukraine, serving Fortune 500 companies, private equity groups, and government clients. The Sound of Life (™) is a joint non-commercial humanitarian campaign launched by the Embassy of Ukraine and Trident Group Ukraine LLC. No images of injured children are used; the campaign focuses on preparation, not aftermath, honoring the dignity of Ukrainian families.MEDIA CONTACT: Svitlana Kravchenko, Communications Director, Trident Group Ukraine LLC | [Svitlana.k@gotgu.co] | [+380634601376]#SoundOfLife #WhistleForUkraine #StandWithUkraine###

