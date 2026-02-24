Sudbury's TGA to Launch Redesigned Mobility Showroom to Help More Locals Get Enabled

TGA helps elderly and disabled people across Suffolk and the UK The TGA Mobility showroom in Sudbury, Suffolk.

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TGA Mobility, based in Sudbury, is hosting three special open days at its redesigned mobility product showroom so more elderly and disabled people can benefit from being enabled.Since 1985, TGA and its assistive products have helped people across the UK live a little easier. Its headquarters and main showroom in Sudbury provide all these products including mobility scooters, wheelchairs, rise and recliner chairs, adjustable beds, bathing solutions and other aids for daily living. The company has always taken pride in supporting the local community and hence has recently refitted its showroom, so local people have more variety and a better experience when they visit. To celebrate this, TGA is hosting three open days where visitors can benefit from a range of free gifts and free services.Visitors who come to the TGA showroom between 12-14th March will benefit from giveaways, product discounts, competitions and free assistive equipment health checks. There will also be the chance to test drive scooters and wheelchairs around the TGA test track with the support of friendly advisors.Daniel Stone, TGA Managing Director, is looking forward to this community event as he says: "We have always put our customers first. Our open days continue this commitment as we will be offering many free benefits to those who come. We are proud of our new showroom which is light, spacious and relaxed so visitors can browse without pressure or talk to our friendly team. Our trained staff will be ready to welcome visitors with a cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake. As with all our events, we look forward to a positive atmosphere for all. As spring approaches, this is the ideal time for people to find ways to get outdoors in the sunshine for better mental health and well-being."* ENDS *TGA Mobility LimitedWe keep our customers moving, their way. For over 30 years we’ve committed ourselves to providing quality mobility scooters and wheelchairs of the highest standard to help our customers not just get by, but thrive. We also pride ourselves on the quality of our service with a dedicated caring team – totally committed to providing customer-focused assessments and dependent support. Alongside the trustworthy products we provide, TGA is proud to enable more people through its partnership with leading organisations such as Parkinson’s UK, Northern Rail and Lake District National Park.Issued on behalf of:TGA Mobility Limitedinfo@tgamobility.co.ukFor further information please contact:

