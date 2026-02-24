Influential Women: Chérie Smith, Senior Staff Accountant Driving Excellence In Nonprofit And Corporate Accounting

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith-Driven Accounting and Finance Professional Combines Expertise, Integrity, and Service to Support Organizational MissionsChérie Smith, MBA, CNAP, is a seasoned accounting and finance professional with extensive experience in Nonprofit and Corporate accounting & finance. She currently serves as a Senior Staff Accountant as an Independent Contractor, providing expertise in financial reporting, grant management, bookkeeping and payroll operations to a wide range of clients. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Chérie has held key accounting roles across both private and nonprofit sectors, including Education Analytics, National Philanthropic Trust, and NJ FamilyCare, earning a reputation for accuracy, diligence, and strategic insight.Chérie holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from Keller Graduate School of Management and is a Certified Nonprofit Accounting Professional (CNAP) earned at Wegner CPAs, demonstrating her specialized proficiency in nonprofit accounting and financial management. Known for her analytical acumen, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to continuous improvement, she is dedicated to helping organizations maintain financial integrity while achieving their missions.Chérie attributes her success to her faith in Jehovah God, a strong educational foundation, extensive work experience, and the guidance of mentors and colleagues who have supported her journey. She approaches her work with purpose and joy, emphasizing that challenges are opportunities to grow and thrive. “If you love what you do, you will never feel like you are not fulfilling your professional purpose. There will be challenges yet, you will overcome them with joy!” Chérie said, reflecting on the career advice that continues to shape her approach to leadership and collaboration.For young women entering accounting and finance, Chérie advises developing a thorough understanding of data, systems, and the impact of financial decisions on internal and external stakeholders. She stresses the importance of combining technical expertise with strategic thinking to create meaningful contributions in any organization.Chérie recognizes that her industry faces significant challenges today, including reductions in federal funding and decreased donor contributions due to economic uncertainties. Despite these obstacles, she sees opportunities to make meaningful contributions through dedication, strategic planning, and mission-driven work.At the core of her personal and professional life are values of compassion, service, and integrity. Chérie enjoys supporting others to the best of her abilities and seeks alignment with organizations that share her values. Outside of work, she finds joy in her faith, her family, and her friends, as well as in cooking, entertaining, and bargain hunting—activities that bring balance and fulfillment to her life as she is a baptized ordained minister who enjoys sharing her faith with others.Learn More about Chérie Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ch%C3%A9rie-Smith Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

