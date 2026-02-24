Submit Release
Delaware 250 to Host “Celebrate Delaware” Black-Tie Celebration at Hotel Du Pont

As Delaware prepares to mark America’s 250th anniversary, Delaware 250 is inviting residents from across the First State to gather for an evening of reflection and celebration.

 

On Saturday, April 18, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., Delaware 250 will host Celebrate Delaware, a black-tie event at the historic Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington.

 

Designed as an immersive experience, the evening will unfold across three distinct rooms—each dedicated to one of Delaware’s counties: New Castle, Kent, and Sussex. Guests will enjoy county-inspired food, drinks, and entertainment that highlight the character, culture, and contributions of each region.

 

Admission is $250 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and organizations interested in supporting Delaware 250’s statewide programming and educational initiatives.

 

Celebrate Delaware is one of many events planned as part of the state’s semiquincentennial commemoration. Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the official Delaware 250 Events Calendar to discover programs taking place throughout the state. Organizations are also invited to submit their events for inclusion.

 

For reservations, sponsorship information, or to view the statewide events calendar, visit delaware250.org.

