Delaware 250 to Host “Celebrate Delaware” Black-Tie Celebration at Hotel Du Pont
As Delaware prepares to mark America’s 250th anniversary, Delaware 250 is inviting residents from across the First State to gather for an evening of reflection and celebration.
Designed as an immersive experience, the evening will unfold across three distinct rooms—each dedicated to one of Delaware’s counties: New Castle, Kent, and Sussex. Guests will enjoy county-inspired food, drinks, and entertainment that highlight the character, culture, and contributions of each region.
Admission is $250 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals and organizations interested in supporting Delaware 250’s statewide programming and educational initiatives.
