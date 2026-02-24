Influential Women Spotlights Michele Reich: Assistant Project Manager at National Maintenance & Construction Inc.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Excellence and Seamless Coordination in Large-Scale Construction ProjectsMichele Reich serves as an Assistant Project Manager at National Maintenance & Construction Inc., where she plays a pivotal role in supporting large-scale construction and general contracting projects. Working closely with project managers, contractors, and clients, Michele ensures smooth coordination from planning through execution, managing schedules, budgets, and communications to deliver projects on time and to the highest standard.Michele’s educational foundation reflects her dedication to continuous growth and professional development. She earned an Associate of Science in Business Administration and an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Central Texas College, and further enhanced her skills with a Project Management certificate from Cornell University. This combination of academic achievement and hands-on experience allows Michele to bridge business principles with practical project management expertise, ensuring projects run efficiently and effectively.Known for her organizational skills, proactive approach, and collaborative spirit, Michele thrives in dynamic environments where attention to detail and teamwork are critical. She is passionate about contributing to projects that enhance communities and meet client needs, demonstrating professionalism and dedication at every stage.Reflecting on her journey, Michele emphasizes the role of faith in her success: “There is no way I could have overcome the extreme challenges in my life without our Creator. Hence, my success can only be attributed to Him.”Through her work, Michele Reich exemplifies leadership, commitment, and excellence, making a lasting impact in the construction industry and the communities her projects serve.Learn More about Michele Reich:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michele-reich Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.