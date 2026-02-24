Influential Women: Heather Quisenberry, MLS, MBA, CAP-OM, Project Procurement Specialist Driving Operational Excellence

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Technician | Procurement & Project Management | Energy & Industrial SectorsHeather Quisenberry, MLS, MBA, CAP-OM, is a Project Technician for Global Edge Group on assignment to Air Products in Houston, Texas. She previously served as a Project Procurement Specialist at Strategic Contract Resources, where she played a key role in supporting the Golden Triangle Polymers Project.With over a decade of experience in procurement, contracts, and administrative systems, Heather has earned a reputation for precision, strategic thinking, and operational excellence. Her work ensures seamless coordination among project teams, vendors, and stakeholders, consistently driving results in fast-paced, high-impact environments across the energy and industrial sectors.Heather’s career spans a variety of roles, including executive support, warehouse operations, and office management. She has consistently demonstrated the ability to streamline workflows, manage complex logistics, and implement effective recordkeeping systems. Her professional journey includes key positions with Plains All American Pipeline, The Mundy Companies, and Pinnacle Services, where she honed her skills in procurement software, legal compliance, and organizational leadership. Known for her adaptability and forward-thinking approach, Heather thrives in settings where efficiency, clarity, and accuracy are essential.A committed lifelong learner, Heather holds an MBA in International Business from Houston Christian University and recently completed her Master of Legal Studies in Energy, Environment, and Oil & Gas at the Texas A&M University School of Law. She is also a Certified Administrative Professional (CAP) and actively engages in her community, volunteering with the Gulf Coast Refugee for Women and her daughter’s softball team.Through her combination of technical expertise, legal insight, and people-focused leadership, Heather Quisenberry continues to make a meaningful and lasting impact—enhancing operational success in her professional endeavors while enriching the communities she serves.Learn More about Heather Quisenberry:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Heather-Quisenberry Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

