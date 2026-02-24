Search Underway For Suspect Who Shot At Trooper While Conducting A Traffic Stop In Baltimore City

February 24, 2026

(BALTIMORE, MD) – A search is underway for the suspect who shot at a trooper while conducting a traffic stop early this morning.

The suspect is the driver of a silver or gray passenger vehicle, believed to be an Infiniti displaying partial license plates. Police believe the vehicle also has darkly windows along with front end damage and broken headlights.

The trooper is not being identified at this time. He was transported to a shock trauma center for medical treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Shortly before 3:30am this morning, a Maryland State Trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Infinity at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue in Baltimore City. The trooper approached the driver side of the vehicle to make contact with the driver. The door opened slightly and shots were fired from inside the car towards the trooper. The trooper did not return fire. The driver fled the scene traveling east on Belle Avenue.

Troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division, assisted by officers from the Baltimore Police Department and the Baltimore County Police Department heard the broadcast and immediately responded to the scene. EMS also arrived on scene and transported the trooper by ground to the hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police are urging anyone who can identify the driver in this photo or who has information relevant to this investigation to contact police at 410-653-4200. All callers may remain confidential.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit leads the investigation into the attempted murder of a Maryland State Trooper. The investigation continues.

