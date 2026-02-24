Influential Women Profiles Sima Azadegan: Founder of Sima Collezione

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Fashion Visionary Merges Elegance, Empowerment, and Philanthropy to Celebrate Women’s Inner LightSima Azadegan is the visionary founder of Sima Collezione, a luxury fashion brand rooted in empowerment, elegance, and purpose. After decades as a classical piano teacher, philanthropist, and advocate for women’s spirituality, Sima followed her lifelong passion at age 50—creating one-of-a-kind evening wear that celebrates the inner beauty and strength of women across the globe. Based in Beverly Hills, Sima Collezione is more than fashion; it is a movement that fuses style with soul, craftsmanship with charity, and personal expression with leadership.Since its launch in 2020, Sima Collezione has graced the runways of New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, and its designs have been featured in VOGUE, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, and numerous European outlets. Each custom piece is designed to boost confidence, elevate self-worth, and support women in need through the brand’s charitable initiatives. Sima Collezione blends luxury couture with a mission, turning fashion into a vehicle for positive change.Sima Collezione was officially founded on March 15, 2020, marking a turning point in Sima’s personal and professional journey. The brand embodies a vision of empowerment and philanthropy, promoting the belief that every woman can shine her inner light. The collections are celebrated for exquisite silk fabrics, Swarovski embellishments, and meticulous craftsmanship, each piece telling a story of hope, faith, compassion, and human kindness. Beyond couture, Sima Collezione champions women’s empowerment and strives to create a global network of confident, purpose-driven women—what Sima calls her “soldiers of light.”With a showroom in Milan and a new collection slated for Emirates Fashion Week in November, Sima continues to expand her international presence. In December, she will be honored at the CXO 2.0 Conference in Dubai, recognizing her unique contributions to fashion, philanthropy, and women’s leadership.Sima attributes her success to her logical mindset, which allows her to remain grounded, focused, and solution-oriented in the face of challenges. She credits her career philosophy to the advice: “Take one breath at a time—stay present, centered, and trust the process.” This approach informs every decision, from designing couture pieces to mentoring women and building her brand.For young women entering fashion, Sima emphasizes intuition, passion, and patience. She notes that success can happen at any stage of life, citing her own path: raising her family, teaching piano, and then launching a luxury fashion brand at age 50. She encourages aspiring designers to pursue their vision with confidence, stay true to their values, and surround themselves with team members aligned with their mission and purpose.At the core of Sima’s professional and personal life are her faith, ethics, and commitment to compassion. These principles guide her brand, her interactions, and her charitable initiatives, ensuring that Sima Collezione is not only a symbol of luxury but also a vehicle for positive impact and empowerment.Through her work, Sima Azadegan continues to redefine fashion as a force for empowerment and meaningful change, proving that luxury can be both elegant and purposeful. With each gown, she elevates confidence, celebrates individuality, and inspires women to embrace their inner light.Sima Collezione is more than couture—it’s a movement. By choosing Sima Collezione, women join a global circle of empowerment, compassion, and purpose, where every dress tells a story of strength, beauty, and transformation.Learn More about Sima Azadegan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sima-azadegan-1 or through her website, https://www.simacollezione.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

