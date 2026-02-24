Influential Women: Allison Kraus, MS, RT(R)(T)(M)(CT)(ARRT) Senior Radiation Therapist At SSM Health St. Louis Hospital

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Precision Cancer Care and Patient-Centered OutcomesAllison Kraus, MS, RT(R)(T)(M)(CT)(ARRT), is a seasoned healthcare professional with over a decade of experience in diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiation. Currently serving as a Senior Radiation Therapist at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, Allison plays a critical role in delivering precise, compassionate cancer care, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to optimize treatment and outcomes for patients.In addition to her clinical expertise, Allison is advancing her skills in medical dosimetry through a Master’s Program at Grand Valley State University, reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and strategic contribution to radiation oncology. Her professional experience spans radiation therapy, computed tomography, mammography, radiography, and patient education, establishing her as a respected and versatile leader in her field.Beyond her clinical duties, Allison is actively engaged in research, emerging technologies, and education within oncology, using her knowledge to improve practices and inspire her colleagues. With a patient-centered mindset, a drive for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Allison Kraus continues to advance cancer care while mentoring the next generation of healthcare professionals. Her career exemplifies the powerful combination of compassion, skill, and leadership in the field of oncology.Learn More about Allison Kraus:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/allison-kraus Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.