Job-Dox Names Tyler Junell Chief Operating Officer, Announces New AI-Focused Media Initiative

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Job-Dox, the AI-powered operations platform built for restoration and field service contractors, today announced the promotion of Tyler Junell to Chief Operating Officer. In his expanded role, Junell will oversee operations across the company as Job-Dox continues its mission to bring enterprise-level AI intelligence to small and mid-size service contractors."Tyler's promotion reflects where we are as a company and where we're going," said Clint Junell, CEO of Job-Dox. "We've spent over a decade building tools that give contractors the operational advantage of companies ten times their size. Having Tyler step into this role — with his experience on both sides of the software — puts us in the best possible position to accelerate that mission."Junell brings a unique perspective to the role. In addition to his responsibilities at Job-Dox, he serves as Vice President of Revenue at Mr Restore, where the Job-Dox platform is deployed in daily operations. That firsthand experience — building the tools and using them in the field — has shaped both his approach to product development and a new initiative he is launching alongside his expanded role.Effective March 4th, Job-Dox will launch AI on the Job, a weekly podcast and companion publication designed to help restoration contractors, HVAC companies, plumbers, roofers, and field service business owners understand and implement AI in their operations. New episodes will be available every Wednesday on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts. The companion publication, AI On The Job: The Publication, goes deeper on the topics the show covers for operators who want the full picture between episodes."Most contractors know AI is coming to their industry — but they don't have a practical, no-hype resource that tells them exactly what to do with it," said Junell. "AI on the Job is that resource. Every episode is built around the specific problems that field service businesses face, with tools and frameworks they can put to work the same week they hear them."Listeners can expect AI on the Job to cover topics including AI-powered job costing, insurance claims documentation, crew efficiency, software evaluation, and the operational strategies that separate the contractors growing in 2026 from the ones being left behind.For more information on Job-Dox and to start a free 28-day trial, visit job-dox.ai. To access the AI on the Job podcast and publication, visit AI On The Job: The Publication.About Job-Dox Job-Dox is a technology company focused on software and AI tools for service contractors. Since 2013, we have helped restoration contractors, HVAC companies, plumbers, roofers, and field service businesses turn everyday project data into actionable intelligence — automatically creating tasks, flagging budget overruns, tracking crew utilization, and recovering billing leakage that manual systems miss. Our platform gives small crews the operational advantage of companies ten times their size, for a fraction of the cost. Learn more at job-dox.ai.

