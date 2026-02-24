Londonderry, NH Launches the Town’s First Community Choice Aggregation Program for Residents and Small Businesses

Freedom Energy Logistics is an energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy management and renewable energy solutions.

The proven CCA program will reduce electricity expenses and provide greater budget predictability for local residents and small business owners.

AUBURN AND LONDONDERRY, NH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Londonderry, NH and Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) jointly announced that, effective April 1, 2026, Londonderry residents currently receiving electric default supply service through Eversource will be eligible to participate in the Town’s Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program through an agreement with First Point Power at a rate of $0.09573 per kilowatt hour (kWh).Eversource announced that its 6-month default electricity supply service rate is $0.11303 per kWh, effective February 1, 2026, through July 31, 2026. With a rate of $0.09573 per kWh, the Londonderry CCA program will provide an initial savings of $0.0173 per kWh.In preparation for the Londonderry Community Choice Aggregation roll-out, Freedom Energy and the Town are holding a joint Information Session on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 10:00am at the Londonderry High School (Cafeteria). Additionally, informational materials are available on the town’s website, Freedom Energy’s Londonderry CCA website, and in Londonderry’s town hall.“The introduction of our Community Choice Aggregation program marks a significant milestone for Londonderry,” stated Shaun Muhlholland, Londonderry’s Town Manager. “The Town Council formally approved the final plan for the program on July 15, 2024, and selected Freedom Energy to administer its implementation. At this juncture, we are prepared to launch the CCA initiative, enabling the Town to pursue savings for our residents and small businesses amid ongoing volatility in statewide energy prices. By providing more competitive rates, we aim to enhance affordability, transparency, and local oversight in energy management."Londonderry is one of twelve New Hampshire communities served by Freedom Energy, and among four local municipalities that are rolling out their Community Choice Aggregation programs early spring. To date, CCA programs have enabled municipalities to help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development in communities.“We have been collaborating with Londonderry for more than six years to create this innovative electric aggregation program, and we are excited to work with town leaders to bring this CCA to local residents and businesses,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy, “As many residents experienced rising energy prices this Winter, the CCA roll-out will lower costs for ratepayers, when compared to the utility’s current rate in the short-term, and it will also provide more opportunities for longer-term price stability that will directly benefit members of the community and small business owners.”Qualifying Londonderry residents will receive notices in the mail this month and have 30 days to opt out of the new CCA program; otherwise, they will be automatically switched from Eversource to the Londonderry CCA program. Any resident that does not opt out can still switch at any time without fees or penalties. Customers currently using third-party electricity suppliers or having residential solar arrays will not be automatically enrolled. These customers can opt-in to the program at any time, but they should do so only after researching their specific billing situations.Londonderry CCA program participants will continue to be customers of Eversource for the delivery of their electricity, and any issue with metering, billing or a power outage will be handled by Eversource utilities. Aggregation customers will continue to be billed by Eversource.About Community Choice AggregationCCA offers significant benefits to residents and small businesses by pooling the purchasing power of the community to secure competitive electricity rates and greater choice in energy supply. Through CCA, municipalities can help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development. Additionally, CCAs often provide access to greener energy options, supporting sustainability initiatives, and empowering communities to advance their renewable energy goals. By enabling local control over energy procurement, CCA programs can create long-term value and resilience for participants while enhancing the community’s capacity to respond to changing market conditions.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

