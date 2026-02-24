Compound Feed Market Size Forecast to USD 767.3 Billion by 2036 with Growing Demand for Livestock Nutrition – TMR

Compound Feed Market Outlook 2036

Compound Feed Market Valued at USD 528.4 Billion in 2025, Set to Reach USD 767.3 Billion by 2036 Driven by Expanding Poultry and Aquaculture Sectors ” — Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compound Feed Market Outlook 2036The global compound feed market was valued at US$ 528.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 767.3 Billion by 2036, expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is driven by rising global meat consumption, increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, expansion of commercial livestock farming, and advancements in feed nutrition technologies.👉 Get your sample market research report copy today@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86955 Market OverviewCompound feed is a scientifically formulated blend of raw materials and additives designed to meet the nutritional requirements of livestock, poultry, aquaculture, and other animals. It typically includes cereals, oilseed meals, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes to enhance growth performance and animal health.The shift toward intensive animal farming and the growing need for improved feed efficiency are supporting the demand for balanced compound feed solutions. Additionally, increasing awareness about animal health, productivity, and food safety standards is driving adoption globally.Expanding dairy, poultry, and aquaculture sectors—particularly in emerging economies—are contributing significantly to market growth.Analysis of Key Players in the Compound Feed MarketThe competitive landscape includes global agribusiness corporations and regional feed manufacturers focusing on innovation, strategic acquisitions, and capacity expansion.Leading companies operating in the global compound feed market include:• ADM• Alltech• Cargill• Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL• De Heus Animal Nutrition• ForFarmers• Godrej Agrovet• Guangdong HAID Group• JAPFA• Kent Nutrition Group• Land O’Lakes• Muyuan Foodstuff• New Hope Group• Nutreco• Tyson Foods• Other Key PlayersThese companies are investing in sustainable feed ingredients, digital feed management solutions, and global expansion strategies to strengthen market share.Key Developments in Compound Feed Market• September 2025: ADM signed a definitive agreement with Alltech to form a North American joint venture combining 44 feed mills across the U.S. and Canada. Controlled by Alltech, the JV will leverage R&D and distribution strengths to enhance complete feed solutions, with operations starting in Q1 2026.• August 2025: dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health inaugurated its first feed additive manufacturing facility in Jadcherla, Hyderabad, India. The Bühler “Super Site” will produce Mycofixand strengthen mycotoxin risk management capabilities while supporting regional expansion.• July 2025: Cargill Feed Sdn Bhd agreed to transfer ownership to Cakaran Corporation Berhad for USD 54 million, aligning with portfolio optimization strategies.• June 2025: De Heus Animal Nutrition acquired Voeders Huys, adding 250,000 tons of annual capacity across Belgium and Northern France, strengthening its European production footprint.Key Developments in the Compound Feed Market• Increasing adoption of precision feeding technologies• Expansion of aquafeed production to support seafood demand• Rising focus on antibiotic-free and organic feed solutions• Integration of alternative protein sources such as insect meal• Growing investments in sustainable and eco-friendly feed productionAnalysts’ Viewpoint on the Global Compound Feed MarketIndustry analysts observe stable growth supported by increasing protein consumption and urbanization. Technological advancements in feed formulation, including precision nutrition and the use of feed additives such as probiotics and enzymes, are enhancing feed efficiency and animal performance.Asia Pacific dominates the market due to large livestock populations and expanding poultry production in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe focus on high-quality feed production and regulatory compliance related to animal welfare and sustainability.Sustainability initiatives, including alternative protein sources and reduced antibiotic usage, are expected to shape future market dynamics.👉 Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86955 Key Player Strategies🌾 Nutritional InnovationDeveloping specialized feed formulations for improved animal productivity.🌍 Global ExpansionExpanding manufacturing facilities in high-growth regions.🔬 R&D InvestmentsEnhancing feed efficiency through advanced additives and enzymes.🤝 Strategic PartnershipsCollaborating with livestock producers for customized feed solutions.♻️ Sustainability InitiativesPromoting environmentally responsible sourcing and production.Challenges• Volatility in raw material prices (corn, soybean meal)• Regulatory restrictions on feed additives and antibiotics• Environmental concerns related to livestock farming• Supply chain disruptions and trade uncertaintiesOpportunities🥩 Rising Meat ConsumptionIncreasing demand for poultry, beef, and pork products globally.🐟 Aquaculture GrowthExpansion of fish and shrimp farming industries.🌱 Sustainable Feed AlternativesAdoption of plant-based and novel protein ingredients.📈 Commercial Livestock ExpansionGrowth in organized animal farming operations.🌎 Emerging Market PotentialUrbanization and income growth driving protein demand.Market Segmentation➤ By Livestock• Poultry• Ruminants• Swine• Aquaculture• Others➤ By Ingredient• Cereals• Oilseed Meal• Additives (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes)• Others➤ By Form• Pellets• Crumbles• Mash➤ By Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaWhy Invest in the Compound Feed Market Outlook 2036✅ Comprehensive forecast through 2036 across livestock segments✅ Competitive landscape and profile analysis of major feed producers✅ Insights into sustainability and precision nutrition trends✅ Regional demand assessment linked to protein consumption growth✅ Identification of high-growth opportunities in aquaculture and poultry feed👉 To buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86955<ype=S FAQs1. What is the projected compound feed market size by 2036?The market is expected to reach US$ 767.3 Bn by 2036.2. What is the CAGR from 2026–2036?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.3. Which segment dominates the market?Poultry feed holds a significant share due to high global poultry consumption.4. Which region leads the market?Asia Pacific leads due to large livestock populations and expanding animal farming activities.5. What are key market trends?Precision nutrition, sustainable feed ingredients, and antibiotic-free formulations are shaping the market. 