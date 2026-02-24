Influential Women Profiles Vanitha Mani AI Technology Leader • Founder • Global Titleholder

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mrs. Earth International AIR 2025 | Founder & CEO, iLinkPoint.AI | Salesforce AI Innovation Leader, Miss Fabulous America 2024 and Mentor, Inspires Women in Tech, Driving Innovation, Inclusion, and ImpactVanitha Mani is a Salesforce AI Agent Developer and Manager with a distinguished career at the intersection of technology, artificial intelligence, and human connection. Pursuinga PhD in Artificial Intelligence, she has built her professional journey blending technical expertise, programming, and marketing skills with a deep commitment to creating meaningful impact. Fluent in multiple languages, Vanitha brings a global perspective to her work, ensuring she can engage effectively across cultures, teams, and communities.Founder of iLinkPoint.aiVanitha founded iLinkPoint.AI with the mission: “Plan Smart. Deliver Better.” The platform is designed as an AI-powered project intelligence solution that addresses modern enterprise challenges through:• Predictive risk analytics • AI-driven executive dashboards • Intelligent workflow automation • Enterprise AI governance frameworks • Secure, scalable system architecture iLinkPoint.ai is positioned to redefine how organizations forecast, execute, and scale projects using artificial intelligence.Global Recognition & LeadershipVanitha’s journey extends beyond enterprise innovation into global leadership platforms. After earning the title of Miss Fabulous America 2024, she further elevated her international presence as Mrs. Earth International AIR 2025. Her recent global recognitions include: • Tech Leader in Innovation & Global Excellence Award – World Leaders Summit • Global Impact Award – Women Leadership & Technology Excellence • Excellence in AI – Enterprise Solutions Recognition • Leadership in AI & Digital Transformation Honors. These achievements highlight her ability to merge technology, strategy, and advocacy into a unified leadership vision.Mrs. Earth International ExperienceRepresenting pride and purpose, Vanitha Mani earned the prestigious title of Mrs. Earth International AIR 2025, standing among accomplished women from across the globe. The international pageant platform allowed her to showcase not only elegance and confidence but also leadership, intellect, and advocacy.Competing alongside delegates from multiple countries, Vanitha embraced cultural exchange, global sisterhood, and the shared mission of environmental responsibility and women’s empowerment. The experience strengthened her belief that modern leadership is multidimensional — combining intelligence, emotional strength, global awareness, and service.Through Mrs. Earth International, she amplified her advocacy for:• Women in STEM and AI leadership• Sustainable innovation and environmental responsibility• Confidence-building for women balancing career and family• Global collaboration and cultural unityHer journey on the international stage refined her public speaking, strengthened her global network, and deepened her commitment to leading with purpose. For Vanitha, the crown represents responsibility — a platform to inspire women worldwide to rise boldly, lead intelligently, and serve compassionately.Vanitha’s career has been shaped not only by her technical expertise but also by her leadership and advocacy. Her experience in the Miss Fabulous America Pageant—where she earned both the President’s Award and the title of Miss Fabulous America in 2024—was transformative. The experience pushed her beyond her comfort zone, taught her to lead with authenticity, and inspired her to use her voice to empower others, particularly women pursuing careers in technology. Through the pageant, she gained clarity on her values, strengths, and purpose—lessons that continue to guide her both professionally and personally.Vanitha attributes much of her success to her ability to connect execution with impact. While strong technical skills are essential, she emphasizes the importance of communicating how team efforts translate into tangible business outcomes, customer success, and innovation. This approach has been central to her credibility and effectiveness as a technology leader, allowing her to engage stakeholders, guide executives, and drive results across complex organizations.Beyond her technical accomplishments, Vanitha is deeply committed to mentorship and representation. She actively guides women in technology to break barriers, gain confidence, and thrive in the field. Her platform as Miss Fabulous America reinforced the importance of advocacy and visibility, motivating her to champion inclusion and create pathways for future leaders. Her advice to young women entering the tech industry is straightforward: believe in your vision, trust your voice, and never stop pursuing your dreams.In her current work, Vanitha navigates several key challenges and opportunities in the tech sector. She is deeply engaged in ensuring AI integration—through tools like Einstein Copilot, Agentforce, and Prompt Builder—is effective and secure, avoiding common pitfalls that can hinder adoption and create compliance risks. She also addresses the delicate balance between customization and scalability in Salesforce organizations, striving to meet customer needs while maintaining system integrity and operational efficiency. Additionally, she focuses on change management and adoption, recognizing that successful technology rollouts require engagement from all levels of the organization. Finally, she prioritizes data quality and integration, understanding that automation and AI insights are only as effective as the underlying information.For Vanitha, professional excellence is complemented by personal balance and purpose. She emphasizes maintaining a healthy work-life balance, dedicating time to family, and engaging in activities such as dancing and cycling to stay grounded and energized.Whether leading innovative AI initiatives, mentoring the next generation of women in tech, or volunteering in her community, Vanitha Mani exemplifies resilience, growth, and service. From a middle-class Indian girl to a leader on the global stage, she demonstrates that determination, authenticity, and vision empower every woman to inspire others, influence the future, and redefine what is possible.

