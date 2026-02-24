NATO PA's Bureau statement on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Marking four years since Russia's full-scale assault, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Bureau issued a statement reiterating the Assembly's unwavering support and its indispensable assistance in enabling Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens.

The Statement urges Allies to fully support NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) and to continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary military, financial, and political support, now and in the future.

NATO PA will intensify its efforts to support Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada through the Ukraine NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC) and other instruments of the Assembly, and will continue supporting efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

