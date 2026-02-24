Findings for Recovery, Partially Repaid Under Audit, Issued Against South Webster Fiscal Officers over Late Tax Remittances

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $2,087.71 were issued Tuesday against fiscal officers for the Village of South Webster in Scioto County over interest and penalties from late tax payments.

One of the fiscal officers involved repaid the $521.21 finding against her, leaving an outstanding balance of $1,566.50 that was included in an audit of the village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspxv.

Auditors determined that Krystal Hill and Channa Dyer were delinquent in submitting payroll withholdings to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in 2020, the first half of 2021 and 2022, resulting in interest and penalty fees.

Auditors noted, “These charges would have been avoided had the payroll withholding submissions been remitted to the IRS by the required due dates.”

Dyer submitted a check covering the finding for recovery against her under audit.

Hill and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for remaining unpaid finding.

