Finding for Recovery Issued After West Geauga Local Schools Loses $41,500 in Payment Redirect Email Scam

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $5,000 was issued Tuesday against two employees for West Geauga Local Schools after the district sent more than $40,000 to a cybercriminal impersonating a vendor.

The finding was included in an audit of the district’s finances from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors noted that West Geauga Local Schools’ treasurer’s office received three emails purportedly from a vendor seeking to change its financial information, resulting in payments totaling $41,500 sent to the fake vendor in October and November 2024.

The district did not follow guidance and standards issued by the Auditor of State’s Office in April 2024 on email compromise scams, and the district treasurer had not adopted cybersecurity policies or employee training to recognize such payment redirect schemes.

The district’s insurance company paid $36,500 of the lost funds, leaving an outstanding balance of $5,000, the policy’s required deductible, which remains unrecovered.

Tuesday’s audit includes a finding for recovery for that amount against Susan Rischar, accounts payable specialist, and Karen Pavlat, the district treasurer, with her bonding provider jointly and severally liable.

