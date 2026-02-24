Information Systems of Montana Secures Place on CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List

Information Systems of Montana named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 Pioneer 250 list for delivering proactive IT and cybersecurity services to Montana businesses.

HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Information Systems of Montana (ISM) announced today that it has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list serves as a definitive guide to the top managed service providers across North America. These organizations deliver forward-thinking managed services that help businesses increase operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and maximize the value of their technology investments.“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”Information Systems of Montana earned this recognition for its approach to managed IT services and its commitment to helping organizations use technology as a catalyst for long-term success. Through proactive support, layered cybersecurity protection, and forward-looking IT planning, they enable Montana businesses to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and stay prepared for evolving technology demands. By aligning IT strategy directly with business and operational goals, ISM empowers clients to scale confidently, strengthen resilience, and turn their technology investments into a competitive advantage.Being named to CRN’s MSP 500 list is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day to put our clients first,” said Michael Marlow, CEO and Founder of Information Systems of Montana. “For us, managed services aren’t just about maintaining infrastructure; they’re about building a technology roadmap that supports long-term growth while reducing risk. We focus on proactive strategy, advanced cybersecurity, and operational alignment so our clients can scale with confidence, strengthen resilience, and stay protected in an increasingly complex digital environment. The MSP 500 list highlights service providers that are driving meaningful innovation in the IT channel. These companies help businesses navigate complex technology environments while maintaining financial efficiency and operational agility.The 2026 MSP 500 list is featured online at crn.com/msp500 as of Feb. 11.About Information Systems of Montana: Information Systems of Montana specializes in providing comprehensive IT support and cybersecurity services to small and midsize businesses. With a focus on proactive technology solutions, the company ensures that clients' technology supports their business goals, enhances productivity, and secures their operations. Key services include quick response times, live help desk support, 24/7 monitoring, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. For more information, visit https://www.infosysmt.com or email sales@infosysmt.comAbout The Channel Company: The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

